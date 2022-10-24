2 people die from monkeypox in NYC

article

New York City Health officials confirm that two people have died in the city from monkeypox (MPV).

In a statement to FOX 5 News the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene stated: "We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals’ loved ones and community."

The statement went on to say that out of respect for the confidentiality of the victims, additional information would not be provided.

NYC has provided thousands of vaccinations to fight the disease caused by the monkeypox virus. There is currently an outbreak of MPV in the U.S. and other countries where the virus does not usually spread.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

In the current outbreak, MPV is spreading mainly during oral, anal and vaginal sex and other intimate contact, such as rimming, hugging, kissing, biting, cuddling and massage.

The virus can spread through:

Direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus

Contact with clothing, bedding, and other items used by a person with MPV

Prolonged face-to-face contact

Anyone can get and spread MPV. The current cases are primarily spreading through sex and intimate contact among gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men.

Although the virus is known as monkeypox, the city now refers to it as MPV because it says monkeypox is a "stigmatizing label for a virus that is primarily affecting a community that has already suffered a long history of bigotry."