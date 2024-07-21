$10M worth of illegal cannabis products seized in Bronx drug bust: police

A routine inspection of an after-hours club turned into a multi-million dollar cannabis bust in the Bronx, Sheriff Anthony Miranda said.

Sheriff Miranda said it happened at the 416 Timpson Place building in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Saturday afternoon. Police were inspecting the social club after receiving several complaints from neighbors.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: NYC Mayor's Office

Police say they found more than $10 million worth of illegal products. Sheriff Miranda said the products reportedly include cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, hallucinogenic candies, chocolates with kids' packaging, and more.

It's the largest seizure since the NYPD and New York City Sheriff launched Operation Padlock in May to shut down illegal marijuana sales. City leaders say illegal marijuana sales prey on young people and disrupt the legal cannabis industry.

"Today we're responding to community complaints about the illegal sales of marijuana," Miranda said. "This is actually illegal sales, not only packaging here. It's exactly what we're talking about, packaging toward our children. These are the things we say should not be distributed in our communities, and this is illicit product ,that is unregulated product. We don't know what they're mixing it with and selling to the communities right now."

The investigation is ongoing. As of now, no arrests have been made.

