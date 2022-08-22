article

New York will soon start a new method for administering the monkeypox vaccine.

Traditionally, the monkeypox vaccine is given in a subcutaneous shot — the needle goes into the fatty tissue under the top layers of skin. However, The FDA has granted emergency authorization for states to administer one-fifth of the normal monkeypox vaccine dose by giving an intradermal shot, which means into the top layer of skin.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state's health commissioner, said the smaller dose still triggers an equivalent immune response as the traditional dose.

The two types of shots have some differences, though. An intradermal shot is more complex, can be painful, and is more likely to scar than a subcutaneous shot, officials said.

"So the data that we have showed that the antibody response to this route of administration is equivalent to the previous route, which was subcutaneous as a result of the FDA guidance," Bassett said. "The reason that we can use a smaller dose is because the intradermal administration goes into the skin where we have more immunogenicity of the dose. There are more cells there that are active in the immune response."

Bassett said the state would transition to giving the smaller dose through an intradermal shot on Monday, Aug. 29.

This is all happening because the U.S. has struggled to ship enough vaccine doses to keep up with the demand amid this monkeypox outbreak.

"New York State is committed to an equitable distribution of vaccine, and eligibility is currently focused on individuals with known or likely exposure in areas with the highest number of cases," the state Health Department website said.

New York has reported more than 3,100 cases as of Aug. 22 — most of those are in New York City.

Earlier this month, U.S. officials declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox begins as a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. These bumps can appear all over the body — including your face, hands, feet, mouth, genitals or anus — and can become infected.

The symptoms usually start between a week to two weeks after exposure but may not appear for up to 21 days. The sickness can last from two to four weeks with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and body aches and pains — like a weaker version of smallpox.

"If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider," the Health Department states. "A person is contagious until all sores have healed, and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks."

How Monkeypox Spreads

In this current outbreak, the monkeypox virus mainly has been spreading during oral, anal and vaginal sex and other intimate contact, such as rimming, hugging, kissing, biting, cuddling and massage, according to the New York City Health Department. However, the virus can also spread through contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus; contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a person with monkeypox; and prolonged face-to-face contact.