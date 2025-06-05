Exclusive Harvey Weinstein interview: 'I acted immorally,' he tells Rosanna Scotto

The Brief Harvey Weinstein spoke exclusively to Rosanna Scotto over the phone from Bellevue Hospital, discussing his decision not to testify in his retrial, his feelings of regret, and much more. Weinstein did not testify in his retrial or previous trials, including his 2020 Manhattan trial where he was sentenced to 23 years, a conviction later overturned. Rosanna's full interview with Harvey Weinstein will air starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day New York on Friday



Convicted sex offender and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein spoke exclusively to Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto as he anxiously awaits a verdict in his New York sex crimes retrial.

In this exclusive interview, Weinstein spoke to Rosanna over the phone from Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital, where he's been held through the trial. They discuss his decision not to testify, the notion that he is the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, what he has to say to his A-List accusers and much more.

The backstory:

He did not testify in his defense in this retrial - or in his 2020 trial in Manhattan, where he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes. New York's highest court overturned his conviction last year, a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case. He also did not take the stand in his sex assault trial in Los Angeles, where he was found guilty in 2022. That verdict still stands.

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan as jury selection continues in his retrial on Monday, April 21, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

What Weinstein told Rosanna

What they're saying:

During their interview, Weinstein admitted that he is nervous as the jury deliberates. When asked if he had any regrets, here's what he had to say.

"I have regrets that I - from my family - through this, that I put my wife through this, that I acted immorally. I put so many friends through this and hurt people … that were close to me, by the way, by actions that were stupid. But never illegal, never criminal, never anything," he told Rosanna.

The other side:

FOX 5 NY has reached out to victims for comment…

How to watch the full interview

Dig deeper:

Rosanna's full interview with Harvey Weinstein will air starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day New York on Friday. You can watch live in the media player below, The full interview will also be available on our FOX LOCAL app.