Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020

Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020

Evander Holyfield, four-time boxing world heavyweight champion, is headed back into the ring.  Thirty years after winning his first title, Holyfied, 52, is taking part in a series of fights overseas.

Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
video

Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)

Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.

Maxi Priest
video

Maxi Priest

The legendary musician and his band performed, 'I'm Alright (Featuring Shaggy).'

Preview of the Norwalk Boat Show

Preview of the Norwalk Boat Show

This weekend, boating enthusiasts will sail to Connecticut for the Norwalk Boat Show, the largest in-water show in the Tristate area.

Tony Danza
video

Tony Danza

The entertainer co-hosted the 9 a.m. hour of Good Day NY.

Judge Jeanine Pirro
video

Judge Jeanine Pirro

Judge Jeanine Pirro talks about her new book, 'Radicals, Resistance and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America.'