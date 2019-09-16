Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020
Evander Holyfield, four-time boxing world heavyweight champion, is headed back into the ring. Thirty years after winning his first title, Holyfied, 52, is taking part in a series of fights overseas.
Four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will be taking part in a series of exhibition matches next year to benefit tsunami relief efforts in Japan.
Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.
Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'
Michael Sheen is best known for his roles in Twilight, Underworld, and Good Omens, but now the actor is starring as a psychopath serial killer in FOX's new series: 'Prodigal Son.'
Maxi Priest
The legendary musician and his band performed, 'I'm Alright (Featuring Shaggy).'
The actor is starring as a psychopath serial killer in FOX's new series: 'Prodigal Son.'
Preview of the Norwalk Boat Show
This weekend, boating enthusiasts will sail to Connecticut for the Norwalk Boat Show, the largest in-water show in the Tristate area.
You can paddle board your way through the Norwalk Boat Show.
Bianca Peters and Kerry Drew, Good Day Wake Up Co-Anchors
Introducing, Bianca Peters. She will join Kerry Drew as the anchors of Good Day Wake Up.
'Yoga Girl' shares tips on ways to move through adversity
One of the world' most popular yogis is out with a second book about overcoming the most channeling time in her life.
Rachel Brathen talks about the five years it took her to write the second book.
Scott Seisler
The singer-songwriter has used tragedy to inspire others.
Mike McCready, Kate Neckel perform
Mike McCready, the guitarist for Pearl Jam, and visual artist Kate Neckel, form Infinite Color & Sound.
Newark mayor says all tainted pipes to be replaced in 30 months
Wednesday marks the first day of a 30-month project in Newark to replace lead service lines.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says it will take 30 months for the city to replace all water lines.
The Bacon Brothers
Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon performed The Way We Love.
Victims say they were sexually assaulted at Yeshiva
Linda Stassi, Harper's magazine contributor; Meyer Seewald, alleged victim and Barry Singer, alleged victim share their story of sexual assault by rabbis.
Tony Danza weighs in on the chances of a Who's the Boss? reboot.
Tony Danza
The entertainer co-hosted the 9 a.m. hour of Good Day NY.
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Judge Jeanine Pirro talks about her new book, 'Radicals, Resistance and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America.'