Things to do this weekend: Soak up skyline views, cocktails at these NYC rooftops

By
Published  June 20, 2025 7:33pm EDT
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • Now that summer is here, and hotter temperatures are setting in, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of New York City’s rooftop scene.
    • Whether you're looking to sip cocktails above the city, dip into a rooftop pool, or explore globally-inspired menus, these New York rooftops offer something for nearly every vibe this season.
    • Here's a list of NYC rooftops with views, pools, and cocktails.

NEW YORK - Now that summer is here, and hotter temperatures are setting in, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of New York City’s rooftop scene. 

From sky-high pools to craft cocktails with skyline views, rooftops across the city are rolling out seasonal menus, DJ sets, and open-air vibes that make the most of the long days and warm nights. 

Here's a list to try. 

Terrace on 7 at The Dominick (Soho)

Image 1 of 4

  (Credit: Rachel Harrison Communications)


The Dominick’s Terrace on 7 offers a laid-back rooftop experience with a seasonal pool, open-air seating, and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. 

Highlights include hand-crafted drinks, frozen margaritas, and SipMargs buckets. 

Weekly events include DJ Happy Hours on Thursdays from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and After Hours Happy Hour on Tuesdays from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m., with dishes like lumi salmon toast and jackfruit tacos paired with cocktails like the jalapeño-infused Sassi Sesami and the minty rum-based Minty Makai.

Dream Beach at Dream Downtown (Meatpacking District)

Image 1 of 4

  (Credit: Rachel Harrison Communications)


Dream Beach is Manhattan’s only sand beach, complete with a 50-foot glass-bottom pool, two private cabanas, and 30 poolside chaises. 

The 21-and-up venue includes a full-service bar and seasonal food menu. Hotel guests can upgrade to the Dream Beach Pool Package, which includes pool access, two lounge chairs, and a $30 food and beverage credit.

RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Hard Rock Hotel New York (Midtown)

Credit: Rachel Harrison Communications


Perched on the 34th floor of the Hard Rock Hotel, RT60 brings panoramic views and a refreshed summer menu to Midtown. 

The rooftop lounge now features updated cocktails like the White Peach Sangria and Mint Condition, along with new seasonal bites including Tuna Tartare, Jenga Steak Fries, and Chorizo & Spinach Croquettes. The space includes two outdoor terraces and hosts DJs and live music to carry guests into the night.

Darling at Park Lane New York (Central Park South)

Credit: Rachel Harrison Communications


Darling, located on the 47th floor of Park Lane Hotel, offers an upscale rooftop escape overlooking Central Park. 

With both indoor and outdoor seating, the lounge serves seasonal cocktails like the frozen Many Mahalos and a Negroni Tropic with tropical twists. 

The new "Indulgences" menu includes options such as Shrimp Toast with trout roe and Crispy Artichoke and Goat Cheese paired with tomato confit and roasted peppers.

St. Cloud Rooftop at The Knickerbocker (Times Square)

Credit: Rachel Harrison Communications


Open daily from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m., St. Cloud Rooftop offers city lights and skyline views from the heart of Times Square. 

The cocktail list features classics and seasonal specialties, with small plates available for sharing. 

The space is ideal for gathering and people-watching while basking in the glow of one of New York’s most iconic locations.

elNico at Penny Williamsburg (Williamsburg)

Image 1 of 2

Photo (c) 2024 Jenna Haar www.jennahaar.com


elNico combines inventive Mexican cuisine with sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

 The rooftop restaurant and bar serves a standout mole tasting, creative tacos, and drinks built around agave-forward spirits. 

The colorful space includes a DJ booth and often features live entertainment, making it a nightlife hub in Brooklyn.

Whether you're looking to sip cocktails above the city, dip into a rooftop pool, or explore globally inspired menus, these New York rooftops offer something for nearly every vibe this season.

