These NY, NJ, CT cities named best US places for families to live

North Hempstead, NY, Morristown, NJ, and Stamford, CT were ranked as some of the best places to live for families in America, according to the latest rankings by Fortune Magazine.

"To select the Best Places to Live for Families, Fortune evaluated over 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships, each with approximately 20,000 residents or more, across all 50 states in the U.S.," the website said.

Fortune reviewed nearly 200 data categories across five main themes:

Education

Resources for aging adults

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

"The township has the highest Sharecare community well-being ranking on the list, at 88 out of 100. It’s also home to some of the best school districts in New York and has the highest number of recommended hospitals in the area (50) on the list," the website said.

"Morristown is part of Morris County, which has healthy job opportunities and a strong economy. It hosts over 800 corporate headquarters in industries like aerospace, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture," the website said.

"Health care and higher education are also easily accessible. There are 28 hospitals within 50 miles recommended by more than half of patients, and Stamford is home to a regional campus of the University of Connecticut," the website said.

1. Silver Spring, Maryland

2. Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

3. Chantily, Virginia

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Mason, Ohio

