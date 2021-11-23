Morgan McKay
Morgan McKay is a reporter at FOX 5 New York.
The latest from Morgan McKay
NY jail and prison staff not complying with COVID mandates face suspension
The union that represents correctional officers in New York City is threatening legal action against the city over the vaccine mandate. About 23% of city jail staff have not been vaccinated and are facing suspension without pay.
Videos of former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sex harassment investigation released
The office of Attorney General Letitia James released more transcripts and videos of testimony from the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Hit hard by pandemic, small businesses hope for a lift on Saturday
Black Friday often focuses on big box retailers, but small businesses have also struggled during the pandemic and are hoping this Saturday will get them the lift they need.
City Council approves new measures to cut down congestion caused by online delivery
New York City Council members have approved a slew of new measures designed to cut back on traffic caused by trucks making online deliveries.
Gov. Hochul tours tunnel for 2nd Avenue subway extension
Phase 2 of the Second Avenue subway line will expand service to 125th Street. The governor and MTA are hopeful that the federal government will fund the project under President Biden's infrastructure law.