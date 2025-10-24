Zohran Mamdani responds to Adams' endorsement of Cuomo: Politics Unusual

The Brief Zohran Mamdani joined FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay on Friday for Politics Unusual. Among other things, Mamdani responded to Mayor Adams' endorsement of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Eric Adams, just a few weeks ago, told us that Andrew Cuomo was a liar and a snake, and here he is endorsing him to be the next mayor of the city," Mamdani said.



Democratic frontrunner for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, joined FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay on Friday for Politics Unusual, where he touched on several topics in the race.

What they're saying:

Mamdani spoke about several of the policies he plans for New Yorkers if elected and also responded to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' endorsement of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"It's the art of the deal," Mamdani said. "Right, we had President Trump, had his chosen mayor in Eric Adams, and now he has his chosen successor in Andrew Cuomo. And Eric Adams, just a few weeks ago, told us that Andrew Cuomo was a liar and a snake, and here he is endorsing him to be the next mayor of the city and I think it shows what we've been saying now for more than a year in this race, which is that Eric Adams' record is Andrew Cuomo's agenda."

The backstory:

Mayor Adams formally endorsed Cuomo during a joint press conference on Thursday at the New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) Carver Houses in Harlem.