Jeffries endorses Mamdani for NYC mayor

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor.

Jeffries announced his endorsement for the Democratic Socialist in a statement he released earlier today, Oct. 24.

"I support [Mamdani] and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election," Jeffries said.

Also included in the statement was a reference to any potential disagreements the representative had with the mayoral candidate:

"As with any Mayor, there will be areas of agreement and areas of principled disagreement. Yet, the stakes are existential. Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have unleashed an unprecedented assault on the economy, ripped healthcare away from my constituents, weaponized the Department of Justice against our state’s Attorney General and ordered masked agents to callously target law-abiding immigrant families."

Mamdani provided his own statement in response to the endorsement, saying, "I welcome Leader Jeffries’ support and look forward to delivering a city government, and building a Democratic Party, relentlessly committed to our affordability agenda — and to fighting Trump’s authoritarianism."

The endorsement comes one day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams publicly endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Other notable politicians who have endorsed Mamdani include New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Comptroller Brad Lander, Attorney General Letitia James and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The frontrunner joined FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay on Politics Unusual earlier today, where he commented on Adams' endorsement of his opponent.

"Eric Adams, just a few weeks ago, told us that Andrew Cuomo was a liar and a snake, and here he is endorsing him to be the next mayor of the city, and I think it shows what we've been saying now for more than a year in this race, which is that Eric Adams' record is Andrew Cuomo's agenda."