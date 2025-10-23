Adams to endorse Cuomo in race for NYC mayor: sources

article

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams will endorse Andrew Cuomo to curb Zohran Mamdani’s momentum despite their past feud, sources tell FOX 5 NY. The two reunited publicly at a Knicks game after Wednesday’s debate. The New York Times reports that Adams will campaign with Cuomo in gentrified communities, though the impact of his support is unclear.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the mayor's race in an effort to slow the rise of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

This comes nearly a month after Adams dropped out of the race himself. Beforehand, the incumbent had tried to pressure Cuomo to drop out, calling him a "snake."

Following Wednesday night's debate, Cuomo made it to the second half of the Knicks opening game, where he was photographed sitting next to Adams.

"No better way to celebrate winning tonight’s debate than making it to the @nyknicks game," Cuomo tweeted with a photo of himself posing with his thumbs up next to Adams.

What's next:

Adams plans to campaign alongside Cuomo, focusing on Black and brown communities affected by gentrification to rally voter support, according to the New York Times.

The backstory:

Adams dropped his reelection bid in September as polls indicated that his support among New York City voters was low. Cuomo has gained 10 points in the polls since Adams exited the race but still trails Mamdani by double digits, but it's unclear if an endorsement will help or hurt Cuomo.

The mayor is scheduled to make an announcement about affordability at 11 a.m. ET. It is unclear if he will endorse Adams at this press conference.