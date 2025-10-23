The Brief The three men sparred over a number of topics, with Cuomo and Sliwa seemingly teaming up to attack Mamdani. The candidates also focused on a number of issues that have been dominating the headlines in New York City. Election Day is 12 days away. Early voting begins this weekend.



With Election Day in New York City just 12 days away, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa participated Wednesday night in the final debate of the mayoral election cycle.

The next day, FOX 5 NY learned that Mayor Eric Adams will endorse Cuomo in the mayor's race. Check here for developments.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pose during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Madis Expand

RECAP OF DEBATE TOPICS: HOUSING | TRUMP l RIKERS | MINIMUM WAGE | MTA | NOTABLE MOMENTS

The debate was lively, with each candidate frequently interrupting the other two and making personal attacks when they applied. Mamdani was attacked over his thin resume, Sliwa strove to prove his seriousness as a candidate and Cuomo was pressed on the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

Who won the debate last night?

Ben Max, host of the Max Politics podcast, joined Good Day New York on Thursday morning with his analysis of the debate.

When asked about his general impression of the night, Max said it was "really good" and "by and far, it was Andrew Cuomo’s best debate performance, primary and general combined."

Max added: "Curtis Sliwa was solid. Mamdani got some of his licks in, but bottom line, general impression, big strokes, nothing happened that changes the dynamics of the race, but this is, again, more fuel for people just tuning in to start to really get a feel for the candidates – and we saw big differences among them."

The three men sparred over a number of topics, with Cuomo and Sliwa seemingly teaming up to attack Mamdani, the frontrunner. The candidates also focused on a number of issues that have been dominating the headlines in the city.

What they're saying:

Cuomo and Sliwa, Mamdani said, "speak only in the past because that is all they know." He said Cuomo is "a desperate man, lashing out because he knows that the one thing he cares about, power, is slipping away from him." Cuomo, meanwhile, touted his experience.

"You have never had a job. You’ve never accomplished anything," he said, insisting Mamdani lacks the merit and qualifications to run the nation's biggest city or handle its emergencies.

"Zohran, your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin. And, Andrew, your failures could fill a public school library in New York City." — Curtis Sliwa

Sliwa accused both men of "fighting like kids in a school yard," but piled on as well.

"Zohran, your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin. And, Andrew, your failures could fill a public school library in New York City," he quipped. He also made frequent references to Cuomo’s decision to resign as governor amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations, which Cuomo denies.

NYC mayoral debate highlights

Dig deeper:

Housing, one of the main issues of this campaign, came up fairly quickly in the debate.

Mamdani refused to offer his stance on six "yes-or-no" ballot proposals that will appear on New Yorkers' ballots come November – four of the proposals revolve around speeding up the process of building more affordable housing throughout the city.

Democratic candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani participates in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Hiroko Masuike/The Expand

"I have not yet taken a position on those," he said, prompting shouts from the audience and his opponents on stage.

"What is your opinion, Zohran?" Sliwa asked.

Sliwa said at the debate that he's opposed to all six proposals, while Cuomo said he's in favor of all of them.

The candidates were again pressed on Trump and insisted that they would be most adept at handling the mercurial president. Cuomo spoke repeatedly about how he had held Trump at bay during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and said a Mamdani win would be a "dream" for the president.

"He [Trump] has said he’ll take over New York if Mamdani wins, and he will! Because he has no respect for him." — Andrew Cuomo on Zohran Mamdani

"He has said he’ll take over New York if Mamdani wins, and he will! Because he has no respect for him. He thinks he’s a kid and he’s going to kick him on his tuchus," Cuomo said.

Mamdani, meanwhile, tried to depict Cuomo as Trump's "puppet" and too aligned with the president.

"He wants Andrew Cuomo to be the mayor not because it will be good for New Yorkers, but because it will be good for him," Mamdani said.

Sliwa warned both were taking the wrong approach by antagonizing the president.

"You can’t beat Trump," he said.

One of the topics that captured a significant portion of time during the debate was the discussion surrounding the fact that Rikers Island is legally mandated to close by 2027.

Rikers is set to close because in 2019, the NY City Council voted to shut down the jail and ordered the construction of four new jails in four boroughs: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

Instead of closing Rikers, however, both Cuomo and Sliwa said that they would seek to repair the issues within the jail if elected. Over the past decade in particular, the jail has seen a decline in living conditions and an increase in violence, for example. Mamdani, instead, called Rikers a "stain" on New York City.

"Yes, we have to close Rikers Island," he said during the debate.

Another issue top of mind for voters is whether the city will raise its minimum wage, a topic the three candidates discussed at length during the debate as well.

The minimum wage in the city is currently $16.50 per hour, and it's scheduled to be bumped up to $17 per hour once the new year rolls around.

Mamdani said that he would propose raising the local minimum wage as mayor to $30 per hour by 2030. He also reinforced the key message of his campaign, saying that the city is becoming too expensive for the average New Yorker to live in.

Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo participates in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Hiroko Masu Expand

He warned the city "we know and love" could become "a museum of the working class."

Cuomo, on the other hand, said he's in favor of raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour. He added that this is a more doable threshold for business owners to keep up with.

Sliwa didn't offer a specific amount he'd seek to raise the minimum wage to, but instead criticized Mamdani's plan, saying to viewers that Mamdani "deals with fantasy, not reality."

Cuomo was asked by the moderators whether New York City should take partial control of the city's transit away from the MTA.

Cuomo called the completion of the city's capital construction projects "way overdue," but said that funding for these projects would still come from the MTA budget.

"My only point is the MTA, which is a labyrinth bureaucracy set up by Rockefeller – which should've never been done in the first place – it's an overwhelming task for the greatest managers, and I hired both of them," he said. "But let the city manage the capital construction from the MTA budget."

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa participates in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times Expand

Mamdani spoke of his free bus proposal, which he claimed during the debate "would cost $700 million a year" and "generate more than double in economic revenue for New Yorkers across the city."

In speaking of transit, Sliwa said he would target fare evaders.

Perhaps the most heated moment of the debate was when Mamdani asked Cuomo what he had to say to the women who accused him of sexual harassment.

"She cannot speak up for herself because you lodged a defamation case against her. I, however, can speak. What do you say to the 13 women that you sexually harassed?" — Zohran Mamdani

Charlotte Bennett, one of Cuomo's accusers, was in the audience during the debate, a fact that Mamdani pointed out while on stage.

"She cannot speak up for herself because you lodged a defamation case against her. I, however, can speak. What do you say to the 13 women that you sexually harassed?"

One of the issues that all three candidates were able to agree on was the city's cellphone ban in public schools. They all agreed simply with a "yes" when asked whether they support this policy, which went into effect this school year.

When is Election Day in NYC?

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 12 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

A newly released report by Gotham Polling and the city AARP found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Quinnipiac University has Mamdani with a 13-point lead in its latest poll, with Mamdani at 46% of the vote, while Cuomo and Sliwa poll at 33% and 15%, respectively.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket show Mamdani at a 93% chance of winning.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi show Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

Oddschecker : Mamdani is at -2000 to win.

Where are the candidates today?

Zohran Mamdani

12:45 p.m. – Presser on Mamdani baby basket policy.

Andrew Cuomo

Around 7:50 a.m. – Be a guest on Sid & Friends in the Morning on 77 WABC Radio.

12:45 p.m. – Meet with the Editorial Board of The New York Sun.

2 p.m. – Meet with the masthead of The Wave.

6 p.m. – Rally with Local 3 IBEW.

8 p.m. – Brooklyn Rally with Thomas Jefferson Democratic Club.

Curtis Sliwa

Siwa has no public schedule.

Local perspective:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa, 71, brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront.

The Guardian Angels founder and radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

Sliwa’s law-and-order platform remains central, and he has wasted no time labeling Mamdani "too extreme for this city," positioning himself as the voice of traditional values and public safety.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Sliwa's affordability plan

His seven-point housing plan includes converting empty commercial spaces into homes, restoring vacant rent-controlled units, and returning zoning control to local neighborhoods. Sliwa supports hiring thousands of new police officers and reinstating the NYPD’s Homeless Outreach Unit.

On education, he vows to overhaul the system to focus on measurable achievement, restore school safety agents and expand gifted and vocational programs.

Sliwa also pledges to preserve traditional Medicare for retirees, and to improve city sanitation and pest control to promote public health.

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 67, has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race.

Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability.

He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Cuomo's housing plan

On housing, Cuomo supports building across income levels, enforcing rent-stabilization laws and offering tax relief for working- and middle-class residents.

His education priorities include reducing class sizes, expanding after-school programs and addressing teacher shortages.

Cuomo also wants more school-based health centers and expanded community health partnerships to improve access and pandemic preparedness.

At 34-years-old, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

Mamdani's housing plan

Mamdani's proposals include freezing rents for stabilized tenants, tripling the construction of permanently affordable housing and creating a citywide Office of Deed Theft Prevention to protect homeowners.

On public safety, Mamdani would form a Department of Community Safety to handle mental health and homelessness responses, while maintaining NYPD staffing but cutting overtime. He’s pledged to disband the Strategic Response Group, which he says has violated New Yorkers’ rights.

Mamdani’s education plan calls for fully funded public schools, free child care for kids under five and major investments in CUNY.

His health plan would expand city hospital funding, reject Medicare Advantage and create outreach teams to connect residents with coverage and care.