Mamdani calls out Trump in first appearance on Fox: 'I know he may be watching'

The Brief Zohran Mamdani appeared on Fox News ahead of the New York City mayoral debate, addressing President Donald Trump and distancing himself from Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani defended his progressive policies and clarified past statements on policing and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, saying he’d give Trump credit for peace efforts only if they prove lasting. Polls show Mamdani leading the race with 46% support among likely voters, ahead of Cuomo at 33% and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 15%.



On the eve of the New York City mayoral debate, candidate Zohran Mamdani made his first appearance on Fox News, where he addressed President Donald Trump directly.

During the interview with Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Mamdani discussed the state of the mayoral race less than three weeks before Election Day.

He emphasized that, if elected, he would take a different approach from the other candidates, particularly in how they engage with the president.

"I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won't be a disgraced governor who will call you to ask how to win this election." — Zohran Mamdani on Fox News

What he said:

Breaking the fourth wall, Mamdani looked into the camera and said he wouldn’t govern like New York City Mayor Eric Adams or former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Andrew, you had your time to lead this state," Mamdani said, accusing Cuomo of using his position for self-promotion.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted in early October shows Mamdani leading the race with 46% support among likely voters. Cuomo trails with 33%, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa holds 15%.

MacCallum pressed Mamdani on what critics describe as his "far-left policies," including proposals for city-run grocery stores, rent freezes, and free bus service. She also questioned his past anti-police comments and remarks about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

When asked what qualifies him for the job despite only being 33 (34 this Saturday), Mamdani redirected the question to address Trump, saying "He may be watching, and I just want to speak directly to the president."

"I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won't be a disgraced governor who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own," Mamdani said, looking directly into the camera.

"I will, however, be a mayor who's ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living," he went on.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Mamdani said it was "too early" to give Trump credit for developments in the Middle East but added that he would be willing to do so if peace efforts prove lasting.

He expressed gratitude for the recent ceasefire, saying he was "thankful and hopeful" it would hold, but voiced concern over reports of Palestinian deaths despite the truce.

When asked about his previous statement suggesting the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mamdani said he would "exhaust every legal option" available if necessary.

He quickly deflected the conversation and said that his main focus though is New York City, and transforming what he calls "the most expensive city in America."

He also issued a public apology to NYPD officers but stopped short of saying he was sorry for calling them "racist" and "a major threat to public safety."

"I’ll apologize to police officers right here, because this is the apology I’ve shared with many rank-and-file officers," Mamdani said.

What has Trump said about Mamdani

On Tuesday, Trump criticized Mamdani, calling him "a communist."

He went on to describe Mamdani’s potential election win as "a fluke," while also taking aim at Mamdani’s rivals, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, saying the candidate was running against "a lot of failed people."

"He’s not a socialist, he’s a communist," Trump added. "There’s a big difference. He’s down and dirty; he’s a communist."

Mamdani TV appearances

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Mamdani appeared on "The View," where he was challenged over his past rhetoric. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Mamdani once called for defunding the police but has since moderated his stance.

Mamdani has also made several appearances on FOX 5 NY's Good Day, Politics Unusual and Battleground NYC.

