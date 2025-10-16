NYC Mayor Adams discusses next steps after he leaves office

The Brief Mayor Adams addressed his potential next steps at a safety announcement regarding domestic violence earlier today, Oct. 16. "I hope you guys didn't think I was going to just disappear," the mayor told a crowd of reporters. Adams told the group that he's interested in pursuing a doctorate, among other possible plans.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams may have dropped out of the mayoral race, but he doesn't seem to be lacking in plans for the future.

Doctorate, book, documentary

What they're saying:

Mayor Adams addressed his potential next steps at a safety announcement regarding domestic violence earlier today, Oct. 16.

"I hope you guys didn't think I was going to just disappear," the mayor told a crowd of reporters.

Adams went on to explain that he's received "many great offers" from several individuals, including "doing things in other countries."

However, he added that he also wants to keep his focus on New York City to ensure that "we do not abandon what we have accomplished here."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: NYC Mayor Eric Adams listens as names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Expand

Beyond possibly remaining in local politics, he also expressed interest in returning to school to pursue a doctorate.

In between all of these plans, Adams told the crowd that he's going to spend some of his time "focusing on my book… as well as a documentary."

Addressing the NYC mayoral debate, race

In regard to the debate between the three remaining mayoral candidates airing tonight, Adams said he will watch it at some point.

Adams has a similar mentality for any potential endorsements on his part: "I'm not ready to endorse."

The backstory:

The mayor abruptly dropped out of the 2025 mayoral race on Sept. 28, days after insisting he would not succumb to political pressure and declaring himself the only candidate strong enough to defeat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Adams made a similar pivot during a public safety announcement earlier this month, where he lashed out at a reporter during a Q&A session, shifting the focus to address recent coverage about a new book written by a former aide.

The outburst followed reports about a new book by Adams’ former aide and ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Ray, which describes their past relationship and alleged incidents at Borough Hall.

In the interview Adams posted on X, Ray mentioned that she and Adams kissed in Borough Hall.