Live: Eric Adams drops out of NYC mayor’s race after insisting he’d stay the course

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has abruptly dropped out of the 2025 mayoral race, just days after insisting he would not succumb to political pressure and declaring himself the only candidate strong enough to defeat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

The decision, announced in a video message on Sunday, comes less than two months before Election Day and caps a tumultuous stretch for Adams, who only a week earlier told supporters he was "all in."

"Although our successes … I know I cannot continue my campaign," he said after placing a picture of his mother next to him.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a press conference announcing he's staying in the election at Gracie Mansion Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The backstory:

His about-face followed days of speculation about his political future after reports emerged that Trump administration allies had approached him during a trip to Florida, floating the possibility of a federal government position if he exited the race.

Last week, Adams appeared to leave the door open, saying in a statement that he "will always listen if called to serve our country" but had not received any "formal offers." Hours later, he summoned reporters to Gracie Mansion to make his stance clear: "I am in this race. And I am the only one who can beat Mamdani."

What's next:

Adams’ departure reshapes the race, leaving former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa as the two leading challengers to Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist whose campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Mamdani, telling reporters last week he believed the socialist’s victory was inevitable unless the crowded field thinned. "Cuomo might have a chance of winning if it was one-on-one," Trump said. "If you have more than one candidate running against Mamdani, it can’t be won."

For now, Cuomo and Sliwa are sharpening their pitches as Election Day approaches.

With Adams out of the race, the battle for City Hall may ultimately hinge on whether voters rally behind a single alternative to Mamdani.

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a response about Adams' decision, saying,"For the last four years I've been proud to work with Mayor Adams to make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable."

"During that time we have delivered much needed housing for New Yorkers, including the passage of the mayor's visionary City of Yes plan," Gov. Hochul said. "We have connected more New Yorkers to mental health services and supportive housing. We've driven down crime in our subways and gotten illegal guns off the streets. I have been grateful for his partnership. He leaves New York City better than he inherited it and that will always be central to his legacy as mayor."

By the numbers:

The latest poll by Sienna and The New York Times show Mamdani holding a commanding lead with 46% of the vote among likely New York City voters.

Andrew Cuomo trails by over 20 points with 24%.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa holds 15%, leaving New York City Mayor Eric Adams in last place with 9% of the vote.

An American Pulse poll conducted Aug. 14-19 found Mamdani at 37%, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 25%, Curtis Sliwa at 17% and Mayor Eric Adams at 11%.

The poll also suggested that if both Sliwa and Adams were to leave the race, Cuomo would absorb most of their votes.