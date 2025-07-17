Curtis Sliwa on NYC mayoral race: 'I'm the guy who can fight Zohran Mamdani'

The Brief Sitting down for an interview on Good Day New York , Sliwa is standing firm with his belief that he can win "in a four-person race." Sliwa referenced how Cuomo said in his own interview on Good Day that he did not run a strong race prior to the mayoral primary election. He also declared himself "the guy who can fight Zohran Mamdani," claiming that the other candidates are too preoccupied with demanding the others drop out of the race.



Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa isn't going anywhere, but he is going after his fellow candidates.

New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa sits down for an interview on Good Day New York.

Sliwa isn't going anywhere

What they're saying:

Sitting down with Good Day's Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee, Sliwa is standing firm with his belief that he can win "in a four-person race."

"Why would I leave a race in which I am the only Republican?"

When Scotto pointed out that some argue a candidate should drop out to clear the field, Sliwa disagreed. "Let the voters decide."

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo is, notably, one of the people making this argument. In a recent interview with Good Day New York, the former New York governor argued that it will be more challenging for any of the other candidates to beat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in a multi-candidate field.

"He's finally deciding to work out there," Sliwa said in regard to Cuomo, "something he didn't do." Sliwa referenced how Cuomo said in his own interview on Good Day that he did not run a strong race prior to the mayoral primary election.

"In the streets, the word about Andrew Cuomo is ‘slapping fannies and killing grannies.’ He must apologize, he must humble himself."

"You think any billionaire can tell Curtis Sliwa what to do?" — New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa

Sliwa didn't mince words about fellow candidate and current Mayor Eric Adams either.

"From the streets, this is the perception: Eric Adams? Hopelessly corrupt." Sliwa specifically highlighted the recent lawsuit from former interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon, accusing Adams and top NYPD officials of running a "criminal enterprise."

"Eric Adams had his chance. He destroyed the police department."

With regard to younger voters, Sliwa tells Scotto and Menefee that Adams and Cuomo spend too much time "bad-mouthing" millennials and gen z. "They are the majority of the voters… [baby boomers] are no longer the majority of the population, they are."

Sliwa ended the interview by declaring himself "the guy who can fight Zohran Mamdani," claiming that the other candidates are too preoccupied with demanding the others drop out of the race.

"Enough of this nonsense – play musical chairs on the Titanic."