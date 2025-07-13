Cuomo expected to announce run in NYC mayoral race as an independent

article

The Brief Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to remain in the New York City mayoral race, the New York Post reports. Cuomo will run as an independent, alongside incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Jim Walden. He will ask three of the other four candidates to vow to end their mayoral campaigns if they are not in the lead by mid-September.



Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is not giving up his hopes of becoming New York City's current mayor, according to the New York Post.

Cuomo staying in the race

What we know:

Cuomo is planning to announce that he is staying in the New York City mayoral race as an independent candidate – there is, however, a catch to this campaign.

The New York Post reports that Cuomo will ask three of the other four candidates – Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden – to vow to end their mayoral campaigns if they are not in the lead by mid-September.

By the numbers:

A new poll released by political consulting firm Slingshot Strategies shows that Cuomo is trailing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani by ten percent; Mamdani currently leads with 35 percent of the vote, Cuomo following with 25 percent.

Cuomo conceded the Democratic mayoral nomination to Mamdani last month.