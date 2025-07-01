Endorsements post-NYC mayoral primary election: The latest

The Brief We're down to potentially five candidates for the New York City mayoral election. The five candidates are Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Independents Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo and Jim Walden. Cuomo has not officially announced his run as an Independent candidate yet, but he also has not dropped out of the race.



We're down to potentially five candidates for the New York City mayoral election. Read further to see how the endorsements are lining up.

Current NYC mayoral candidates

What we know:

There are now five candidates for the city's mayoral office:

Here is more information about each of these candidates.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives for a press conference at City Hall on June 26, 2025 in New York City.

No major endorsements were reported for New York City Mayor Eric Adams , who is running as an independent in his reelection bid.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) greets voters with Democratic mayoral candidate Michael Blake on 161st Street on June 24, 2025 in the South Bronx in New York City.

Current and former government officials

Unions and organizations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Former Governor and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo holds a rally at the Carpenters Union on the eve of the Democratic primary on June 23, 2025, in New York City.

Current and former government officials

Unions and organizations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on August 27, 2023 in New York City.

Unions and organizations

New York City mayoral candidate Jim Walden speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025.

Unions and organizations

Media and more