Endorsements post-NYC mayoral primary election: The latest
NEW YORK - We're down to potentially five candidates for the New York City mayoral election. Read further to see how the endorsements are lining up.
Current NYC mayoral candidates
What we know:
There are now five candidates for the city's mayoral office:
- Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani
- Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa
- Independent (and incumbent) Eric Adams
- Independent Jim Walden
- Independent Andrew Cuomo, potentially
Here is more information about each of these candidates.
Eric Adams
No major endorsements were reported for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent in his reelection bid.
Zohran Mamdani
Current and former government officials
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
- Rep. Jerry Nadler
- Rep. Nydia Velasquez
- Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman
- Comptroller Brad Lander
Unions and organizations
- 32BJ SEIU
- Citizen Action of New York
- Hotel and Gaming Trades Council
- New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
- New York City Democratic Socialists of America
- New York Working Families Party
- New York State Nurses Association
- Staten Island Democratic Association
- Tenants PAC and New York State Tenant Bloc
- United Auto Workers Region 9A
Andrew Cuomo
Current and former government officials
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former New York Governor David Paterson
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico Luis Dávila Pernas
- Sen. Jessica Ramos
- Rep. Adriano Espailat
- Rep Ritchie Torres
- Rep. Gregory Meeks
Unions and organizations
- 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
- Citizens Union
- New York City Coalition of the International Union of the Operating Engineers
- New York City Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
- New York State Iron Workers District Council
- Staten Island Democratic Party
- The New York League of Conservation Voters
- Uniformed Firefighters Association and the Uniformed Firefighters Officers Association
Curtis Sliwa
Unions and organizations
- Bronx County Republican Party
- Kings County Republican Party
- Manhattan Republican Party
- Queens County Republican Party
- Staten Island Republican Party
Jim Walden
Unions and organizations
Media and more
The Source: This article includes information from several New York City mayoral candidates' campaign websites.