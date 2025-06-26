Mayor Eric Adams kicks off campaign for reelection | Full interview

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams sat down with Good Day New York to launch his independent campaign and share his vision for a second term. He slammed Andrew Cuomo as a "snake oil salesman" and warned against a third-party bid from the former governor. Adams highlighted his track record on lowering crime, managing the migrant crisis and building a strong, loyal cabinet.



Mayor Eric Adams officially launched his reelection campaign Thursday morning during an appearance on Good Day New York, expressing confidence now that the Democratic primary is behind him.

Adams, who is seeking a second term, is running as an independent after federal investigators dropped a corruption probe into his campaign. Embracing the outsider label, he’s wasted no time going after his rivals.

There are now five potential candidates in the race for New York City mayor. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, once considered the front-runner, has conceded the Democratic primary but hasn’t ruled out an independent bid.

Here’s what else Adams had to say about the race.

Eric Adams political party

Adams called his Independent campaign a chance to show voters what he has accomplished in his first term.

He said the next phase of the race allows him to "get on the ground and talk to voters" without being tied to a political machine.

He touted his record on managing the city’s migrant housing crisis and credited his administration with bringing down crime. "I delivered for this city and we are not going backwards," he said.

"I’m perfectly imperfect," Adams said, framing himself as a relatable leader. "Which 65-year-old you know hasn’t made mistakes?"

Most recently, Adams has leaned into his online presence as a tool to connect with voters.

In a recent post, he shared a day-in-the-life video from his kitchen, speaking about his faith and purpose.

"If God needs for me to continue to be the mayor, I’mma do the work," he said. The video blends spirituality with determination, reinforcing the image of a mayor who sees his role as part of a larger mission.

Adams says Tisch will stay, praises key cabinet members

When asked if he would keep NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch if reelected, Adams responded, "Of course," and went on to name other members of his inner circle, including Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack and Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

He added that he is always looking for "new talent" to strengthen his team.

Adams on Mamdani tax plan

After calling Zohran Mamdani "a snake oil salesman" and claiming "he would say and do anything to get elected" in an interview on Fox & Friends, Adams accused the candidate of making promises he couldn’t keep.

"He’s selling things to people that are struggling," Adams told Good Day. He criticized the assemblyman for campaigning on raising income taxes on the top 1 percent, arguing that Mamdani had the power to act on that issue in Albany but failed to do so.

Adams on Trump

Asked whether he would accept help from former President Donald Trump, Adams replied, "I’m looking for help from all New Yorkers. I’m willing to take help from wherever it comes from."

Adams on Cuomo

Adams confirmed he will run as an independent after federal prosecutors dropped a corruption investigation into his 2021 campaign. He also took a swipe at Cuomo, who is still weighing a third-party or independent bid.

Will Eric Adams run as a Republican?

When asked if he would consider running on both the Democratic and Republican lines, Adams said it was an "opportunity" but acknowledged it was too late to run as a Republican this year.

"It doesn’t matter what you run on," he said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo confirmed the former governor is still considering his options. Adams said the city needs leadership that is not beholden to either political extreme.

Who is running for mayor in NYC?

In one of the biggest political upsets New York City has seen in decades, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for mayor: a result that could reshape the general election this fall.

