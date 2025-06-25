NYC mayoral primary: Here’s what’s next for Zohran Mamdani

The Brief Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani declared victory after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded the Democratic primary. The New York City Board of Elections plans to release the official results of the Democratic mayoral primary on July 1. Mamdani will face Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa in November.



In what’s being called one of the biggest political upsets in New York City in decades, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani declared victory in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded.

The 33-year-old Democratic Socialist surged ahead in the first-choice count, taking a commanding lead just hours after polls closed.

When will the official NYC mayoral primary results be announced?

The New York City Board of Elections plans to release the official results of the Democratic mayoral primary on July 1.

This schedule gives enough time to complete the ranked-choice voting count, including absentee, mail-in, and affidavit ballots.

Updates will be provided weekly as ballots are tallied and the election moves toward certification.

Though the final outcome won’t be official until the ranked-choice tally is complete on July 1, Cuomo acknowledged the steep odds and called Mamdani’s grassroots campaign "inspiring."

According to The Action Network, after Andrew Cuomo conceded, Mamdani’s odds to win the NYC mayor race now stand at 60 percent implied probability.

Mamdani, who was virtually unknown when the race began eight months ago, ran as a bold progressive alternative.

His platform includes rent freezes, free bus rides, no-cost childcare, and major investments in housing affordability. He also gained traction online for his sharp social media presence and unapologetic push for a more equitable city.

"In our New York, the power belongs to the people," Mamdani said during his victory speech.

If elected in Nov., Mamdani would become the first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor in city history.

Zohran Mamdani full speech

NYC mayoral election results: How many votes did Mamdani get?

Unofficial results from the New York City Board of Elections show Mamdani appeared on more ballots than Cuomo.

He was picked as the second choice by tens of thousands more voters.

Ranked choice voting will now kick in, but not all ballots will count in later rounds.

Over 200,000 people only picked a first choice, which means Mamdani’s strong first-round showing might be enough for him to win outright with more than 50% of the vote.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: New York City mayoral election, candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign rally, calling for the full enforcement of the city's Sanctuary City laws, June 21, 2025, in Diversity Square in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.

Zohran Mamdani is a 33-year-old state Assemblyman from Queens and a self-described democratic socialist.

What is a democratic socialist?

Democratic socialism is a political and economic philosophy that combines democracy with social ownership of key parts of the economy. It focuses on giving people more control over their workplaces and the economy, aiming for fairness, equality, and solidarity.

Unlike capitalism, democratic socialists believe that real freedom and equality can only happen in a socialist system where the economy serves the people, not just private profit.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York at age 7 and later became a U.S. citizen.

His mother is award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Columbia University professor.

Elected to the state Assembly in 2020, Mamdani quickly made a name for himself through bold, activist-driven politics.

He once led a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers and introduced the REPAIR Act, aimed at ending generous property tax exemptions for private universities like NYU and Columbia in favor of increased funding for public institutions like CUNY.

Mamdani's platform

Mamdani’s mayoral campaign has centered on housing and affordability. His platform includes rent freezes, fare-free buses, no-cost childcare, and public investment in city-owned grocery stores.

He’s also proposed creating a Department of Community Safety focused on violence prevention, while making clear he does not support defunding the police.

Known for his sharp social media presence and unapologetically progressive agenda, Mamdani has captured the attention of younger voters and disillusioned New Yorkers with a message of economic justice.

"We can tax Andrew Cuomo’s donors," he said on Good Day New York, arguing that funding his proposals is "just a question of political will."

Who will Mamdani run against?

The primary winner will face Mayor Adams in the general election.

Although he’s a Democrat, Adams is running as an independent after his corruption case was dropped by Trump’s Justice Department.

Republican Curtis Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels, will also be on the ballot this fall.