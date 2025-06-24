Live 2025 NYC primary election results: Mayor, City Council, more
NEW YORK - New York City is holding its 2025 primary elections on Tuesday, which include the crowded Democratic race for the mayor of the largest U.S. city, a role widely known as the "second-toughest job in America."
Track real-time election results below in the races for mayor, City Council, comptroller, public advocate, district attorney and borough president. Initial results will show first-choice votes. Ranked-choice voting results will be released a week later, and the Associated Press, which FOX 5 NY follows, will declare winners when it's clear a candidate has over 50% of the vote.
NYC mayor primary election results
Dem candidates: Election results list
GOP candidate: Curtis Sliwa runs uncontested
NYC comptroller primary election results
Dem candidates: Election results list
GOP candidates: Election results list
NYC public advocate primary election results*
Dem candidates: Election results list
*Gonzalo Duran is running for public advocate unopposed in the GOP primary.
District attorney primary election results*
Manhattan
*Maud Maron is running for Manhattan District Attorney unopposed in the GOP primary.
**Eric Gonzalez is running for Brooklyn District Attorney unopposed in the Dem primary. No candidates are running in the seat's GOP primary.
Borough president primary election results*
Manhattan
*Seson Adams is running for Manhattan Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.
Brooklyn
*Janine Acquafredda is running for Brooklyn Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.
The Bronx
*Grace Marrero is running for Bronx Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.
**Candidates for Queens and Staten Island Borough President are running unopposed in the GOP and Dem primaries.
NYC City Council primary election results*
Click here to find your district.
District 1: Manhattan
- Financial District-Battery Park City, Tribeca-Civic Center, The Battery-Governors Island-Ellis Island-Liberty Island, SoHo-Little Italy-Hudson Square, Chinatown-Two Bridges, Lower East Side
District 2: Manhattan
- Greenwich Village, Lower East Side, East Village, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Gramercy, Murray Hill-Kips Bay
District 3: Manhattan
- SoHo-Little Italy-Hudson Square, West Village, Chelsea-Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Midtown-Times Square
District 4: Manhattan
- Midtown South-NoMad, Midtown-Times Square, Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, Murray Hill-Kips Bay, East Midtown-Turtle Bay, United Nations, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill
District 5: Manhattan
- East Midtown-Turtle Bay, United Nations, Upper East Side-Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill, Upper East Side-Yorkville
District 7: Manhattan
- Upper West Side (Central), Upper West Side-Manhattan Valley, Morningside Heights, Manhattanville-West Harlem, Hamilton Heights-Sugar Hill, Washington Heights (South)
District 8: The Bronx & Manhattan
- Mott Haven-Port Morris, Melrose, Concourse-Concourse Village, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill, Upper East Side-Yorkville, East Harlem (South), East Harlem (North), Randall's Island
District 10: Manhattan
- Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill
District 11: The Bronx
- Bedford Park, Norwood, Kingsbridge Heights-Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge, Riverdale-Spuyten Duyvil, Wakefield-Woodlawn, Woodlawn Cemetery, Van Cortlandt Park
District 12: The Bronx
- Williamsbridge-Olinville, Bronxwood, Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester, Wakefield, Allerton-Parkside, Baychester, The Valley, Co-op City
District 13: The Bronx
- Bruckner-Bronx River, Throggs Neck-Schuylerville, Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island, Hart Island, Ferry Point Park-St. Raymond Cemetery, Pelham Parkway-Van Nest, Morris Park, Pelham Bay Park
District 14: The Bronx
- University Heights (South)-Morris Heights, Mount Hope, Fordham Heights, University Heights (North)-Fordham, Bedford Park, Kingsbridge Heights-Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge-Marble Hill
District 16: The Bronx
- Morrisania, Claremont Village-Claremont (East), Concourse-Concourse Village, Highbridge, Mount Eden-Claremont (West), Yankee Stadium-Macombs Dam Park, Claremont Park, University Heights (South)-Morris Heights, University Heights (North)-Fordham
District 17: The Bronx
- Mott Haven-Port Morris, Melrose, Hunts Point, Longwood, North & South Brother Islands, Morrisania, Crotona Park East, Concourse-Concourse Village, West Farms, Soundview-Bruckner-Bronx River
District 19: Queens
- College Point, Whitestone-Beechhurst, Murray Hill-Broadway Flushing, North Flushing, Auburndale, Bayside, Bay Terrace-Clearview, Fort Totten, Douglaston-Little Neck
District 21: Queens
- Astoria (North)-Ditmars-Steinway, Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona, Elmhurst, Corona, Rego Park, Flushing-Willets Point, LaGuardia Airport, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
District 25: Queens
- Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Woodside
District 28: Queens
- South Ozone Park, Jamaica, South Jamaica, Baisley Park, Springfield Gardens (North)-Rochdale Village, Springfield Gardens (South)-Brookville
District 30: Queens
- Maspeth, Middle Village, parts of Glendale, Ridgewood, Elmhurst and Rego Park
District 33: Brooklyn
- Greenpoint, Northside Williamsburg, South Williamsburg, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Vinegar Hill, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Navy Yard
District 35: Brooklyn
- Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights
District 36: Brooklyn
- Bedford-Stuyvesant (West), Bedford-Stuyvesant (East), Crown Heights (North)
District 38: Brooklyn
- Red Hook, parts of Gowanus, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach
District 39: Brooklyn
- Kensington, Borough Park, Windsor Terrace, Park Slope, Gowanus, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, the Columbia Waterfront
District 41: Brooklyn
- Bedford-Stuyvesant (East), Crown Heights (North), Lincoln Terrace Park, Crown Heights (South), Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate, Ocean Hill, Brownsville, East Flatbush-Rugby, East Flatbush-Remsen Village
District 46: Brooklyn
- Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island, Sheepshead Bay
District 47: Brooklyn
- Bay Ridge, Coney Island, Sea Gate, parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Gravesend
District 48: Brooklyn
- Gravesend (South), Coney Island-Sea Gate, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Gravesend (East)-Homecrest, Madison, Sheepshead Bay-Manhattan Beach-Gerritsen Beach
District 49: Staten Island
- St. George-New Brighton, Tompkinsville-Stapleton-Clifton-Fox Hills, Rosebank-Shore Acres-Park Hill, West New Brighton-Silver Lake-Grymes Hill, Westerleigh-Castleton Corners, Port Richmond, Mariner's Harbor-Arlington-Graniteville, Snug Harbor, Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Manor Heights, Fort Wadsworth
District 51: Staten Island
- Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Lighthouse Hill-Manor Heights, New Springville-Willowbrook-Bulls Head-Travis, Freshkills Park (North), Oakwood-Richmondtown, Great Kills-Eltingville, Arden Heights-Rossville, Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Woodrow, Tottenville-Charleston, Freshkills Park (South), Great Kills Park
*FOX 5 NY will only show results for contested races. Some districts have candidates running unopposed, and some districts' Democratic and Republican primaries do not have a candidate running for its seat.