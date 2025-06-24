Live 2025 NYC primary election results: Mayor, City Council, more

article

New York City is holding its 2025 primary elections on Tuesday, which include the crowded Democratic race for the mayor of the largest U.S. city, a role widely known as the "second-toughest job in America."

Track real-time election results below in the races for mayor, City Council, comptroller, public advocate, district attorney and borough president. Initial results will show first-choice votes. Ranked-choice voting results will be released a week later, and the Associated Press, which FOX 5 NY follows, will declare winners when it's clear a candidate has over 50% of the vote.

Dem candidates: Election results list

GOP candidate: Curtis Sliwa runs uncontested

Dem candidates: Election results list

*Gonzalo Duran is running for public advocate unopposed in the GOP primary.

Manhattan

*Maud Maron is running for Manhattan District Attorney unopposed in the GOP primary.

**Eric Gonzalez is running for Brooklyn District Attorney unopposed in the Dem primary. No candidates are running in the seat's GOP primary.

Manhattan

*Seson Adams is running for Manhattan Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.

Brooklyn

*Janine Acquafredda is running for Brooklyn Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.

The Bronx

*Grace Marrero is running for Bronx Borough President unopposed in the GOP primary.

**Candidates for Queens and Staten Island Borough President are running unopposed in the GOP and Dem primaries.

District 1: Manhattan

Financial District-Battery Park City, Tribeca-Civic Center, The Battery-Governors Island-Ellis Island-Liberty Island, SoHo-Little Italy-Hudson Square, Chinatown-Two Bridges, Lower East Side

District 2: Manhattan

Greenwich Village, Lower East Side, East Village, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Gramercy, Murray Hill-Kips Bay

District 3: Manhattan

SoHo-Little Italy-Hudson Square, West Village, Chelsea-Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Midtown-Times Square

District 4: Manhattan

Midtown South-NoMad, Midtown-Times Square, Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, Murray Hill-Kips Bay, East Midtown-Turtle Bay, United Nations, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill

District 5: Manhattan

East Midtown-Turtle Bay, United Nations, Upper East Side-Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill, Upper East Side-Yorkville

District 7: Manhattan

Upper West Side (Central), Upper West Side-Manhattan Valley, Morningside Heights, Manhattanville-West Harlem, Hamilton Heights-Sugar Hill, Washington Heights (South)

District 8: The Bronx & Manhattan

Mott Haven-Port Morris, Melrose, Concourse-Concourse Village, Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill, Upper East Side-Yorkville, East Harlem (South), East Harlem (North), Randall's Island

District 10: Manhattan

Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill

District 11: The Bronx

Bedford Park, Norwood, Kingsbridge Heights-Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge, Riverdale-Spuyten Duyvil, Wakefield-Woodlawn, Woodlawn Cemetery, Van Cortlandt Park

District 12: The Bronx

Williamsbridge-Olinville, Bronxwood, Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester, Wakefield, Allerton-Parkside, Baychester, The Valley, Co-op City

District 13: The Bronx

Bruckner-Bronx River, Throggs Neck-Schuylerville, Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island, Hart Island, Ferry Point Park-St. Raymond Cemetery, Pelham Parkway-Van Nest, Morris Park, Pelham Bay Park

District 14: The Bronx

University Heights (South)-Morris Heights, Mount Hope, Fordham Heights, University Heights (North)-Fordham, Bedford Park, Kingsbridge Heights-Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge-Marble Hill

District 16: The Bronx

Morrisania, Claremont Village-Claremont (East), Concourse-Concourse Village, Highbridge, Mount Eden-Claremont (West), Yankee Stadium-Macombs Dam Park, Claremont Park, University Heights (South)-Morris Heights, University Heights (North)-Fordham

District 17: The Bronx

Mott Haven-Port Morris, Melrose, Hunts Point, Longwood, North & South Brother Islands, Morrisania, Crotona Park East, Concourse-Concourse Village, West Farms, Soundview-Bruckner-Bronx River

District 19: Queens

College Point, Whitestone-Beechhurst, Murray Hill-Broadway Flushing, North Flushing, Auburndale, Bayside, Bay Terrace-Clearview, Fort Totten, Douglaston-Little Neck

District 21: Queens

Astoria (North)-Ditmars-Steinway, Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona, Elmhurst, Corona, Rego Park, Flushing-Willets Point, LaGuardia Airport, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

District 25: Queens

Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Woodside

District 28: Queens

South Ozone Park, Jamaica, South Jamaica, Baisley Park, Springfield Gardens (North)-Rochdale Village, Springfield Gardens (South)-Brookville

District 30: Queens

Maspeth, Middle Village, parts of Glendale, Ridgewood, Elmhurst and Rego Park

District 33: Brooklyn

Greenpoint, Northside Williamsburg, South Williamsburg, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Vinegar Hill, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Navy Yard

District 35: Brooklyn

Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights

District 36: Brooklyn

Bedford-Stuyvesant (West), Bedford-Stuyvesant (East), Crown Heights (North)

District 38: Brooklyn

Red Hook, parts of Gowanus, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach

District 39: Brooklyn

Kensington, Borough Park, Windsor Terrace, Park Slope, Gowanus, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, the Columbia Waterfront

District 41: Brooklyn

Bedford-Stuyvesant (East), Crown Heights (North), Lincoln Terrace Park, Crown Heights (South), Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate, Ocean Hill, Brownsville, East Flatbush-Rugby, East Flatbush-Remsen Village

District 46: Brooklyn

Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island, Sheepshead Bay

District 47: Brooklyn

Bay Ridge, Coney Island, Sea Gate, parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Gravesend

District 48: Brooklyn

Gravesend (South), Coney Island-Sea Gate, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Gravesend (East)-Homecrest, Madison, Sheepshead Bay-Manhattan Beach-Gerritsen Beach

District 49: Staten Island

St. George-New Brighton, Tompkinsville-Stapleton-Clifton-Fox Hills, Rosebank-Shore Acres-Park Hill, West New Brighton-Silver Lake-Grymes Hill, Westerleigh-Castleton Corners, Port Richmond, Mariner's Harbor-Arlington-Graniteville, Snug Harbor, Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Manor Heights, Fort Wadsworth

District 51: Staten Island

Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Lighthouse Hill-Manor Heights, New Springville-Willowbrook-Bulls Head-Travis, Freshkills Park (North), Oakwood-Richmondtown, Great Kills-Eltingville, Arden Heights-Rossville, Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Woodrow, Tottenville-Charleston, Freshkills Park (South), Great Kills Park

*FOX 5 NY will only show results for contested races. Some districts have candidates running unopposed, and some districts' Democratic and Republican primaries do not have a candidate running for its seat.