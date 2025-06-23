Curtis Sliwa: The lone Republican running for New York City mayor

The Brief Sliwa is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels. He frames himself as the only candidate focused on quality of life, public safety and representing what he calls "the outer boroughs." He's also a staunch animal welfare advocate.



While Democrats battle it out in the NYC mayoral primary, Curtis Sliwa is coasting to the general election for a second time as the GOP’s one-man army.

Who is Curtis Sliwa?

What we know:

Sliwa is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels, the 1970s nonprofit known for its volunteer crime-fighting patrols and signature red berets.

He frames himself as the only candidate focused on quality of life, public safety and representing what he calls "the outer boroughs." He's also a staunch animal welfare advocate.

While he says his rivals chase headlines, Sliwa shrugs off political debates as empty "back and forth" theater, saying they ignore the real problems: crime, fare evasion, garbage and homeless shelters.

"Did they discuss congestion pricing or the fact that we lose $8M in fare evasion?" Sliwa said in a recent interview with Good Day New York. "Who knows more about crime in this city and dealing with quality of life issues?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, kisses his cat Gizmo, after voting on the Upper West Side on November 2, 2021 in New York City.

Sliwa has received endorsements from all five of NYC’s Republican county parties, virtually placing him in a lane of his own for the upcoming primary race, according to to The City.

Local perspective:

Sliwa, a Canarsie native, is famously known for creating the "Magnificent 13," a civilian group formed in the 1970s to fight violence on the streets. The group eventually evolved into the Guardian Angels by 1979.

Unarmed but trained, members were required to study karate and understand the legal rules for citizens’ arrests before being deployed. Sliwa’s iconic red beret became a key part of the Guardian Angels’ uniform. He also built a decades-long radio career on WABC-AM, where he started in the 1990s, partly thanks to his early support of Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Sliwa grew up in Brooklyn in a Catholic family of Polish and Italian descent. He was expelled from a Jesuit high school and, at just 15, made headlines for rescuing a family from a burning building, an early moment of recognition for his bravery. He was even invited to the White House to meet President Richard Nixon, as a result.

Surviving a brutal attack

On June 19, 1992, Sliwa was kidnapped and shot by two gunmen after entering a stolen taxi in Manhattan. He escaped by leaping through the front window of the moving cab and required surgery for internal injuries and leg wounds.

Federal prosecutors charged John A. Gotti, son of mob boss John Gotti, with ordering the attack in retaliation for comments Sliwa made on his radio show. After three mistrials, the charges were dropped, but jurors believed Gotti was involved. Prosecutors chose not to retry him. Sliwa later announced plans to seek damages in civil court.

Recent arrests

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 27: Police arrest former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa at an anti-immigration protest held in front of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' residence in New York City, United States on August 27, 2023.

In August 2023, Sliwa and four others were arrested at an anti-illegal immigration rally outside Gracie Mansion. They faced misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstruction, but the Manhattan DA declined to prosecute.

Curtis Sliwa’s platform: What he stands for

Public safety and policing

Sliwa wants to restore NYPD budget cuts, hire 7,000 officers citywide and deploy 500 undercover cops in the subways. He also supports bringing back qualified immunity and funding police by forcing institutions like MSG, NYU and Columbia to pay their share in property taxes.

Crime and quality of life

He calls for repealing the "City of Yes" zoning plan and blocking lithium-ion battery warehouses from being built in the outer boroughs. He also wants a cap on homeless and migrant shelters, saying: "Manage the ones you have."

Animal welfare

Sliwa created a separate "Protect Animals" ballot line and vows to crack down on animal abuse. "If you can’t vote for me as a Republican," he says, "you can vote for me on the Protect Animals line."

Housing and property rights

Sliwa wants to repeal 42-1A, which he says hurts small landlords. Sliwa also supports discretionary funding and says he’ll meet with every City Council member to hear district-specific concerns.

Outer Borough focus

Sliwa brands himself as "the outer borough mayor," saying Manhattan gets too much attention. With 46 years leading the Guardian Angels, he believes he’s uniquely equipped to tackle crime and restore order citywide.

Does Sliwa support Trump?

Sliwa is a Republican, but has repeatedly said he does not support President Donald Trump and has never voted for him. He often distances himself from national party rhetoric and focuses his campaign on local crime and city services. "Curtis Sliwa is the real New Yorker in this race," he said.