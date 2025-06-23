NYC mayoral candidates: Meet the people running for mayor

The Brief A dozen candidates are competing in the New York City mayoral race. The race for the Democratic nomination features a crowded field, while Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24.



Several candidates are competing in New York City for the chance to be the next mayor.

The race for the Democratic nomination features a crowded field of prominent current and former officeholders. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent.

Get to know the mayoral candidates through one-on-one interviews below, conducted by FOX 5 NY. Note that GDNY did not interview candidates who did not qualify for the mayoral debates.

NYC mayoral election candidates: Who are they?

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

Independent candidates

Democratic candidates

Adrienne Adams, who was first elected to the City Council in a 2017 special election, is nearing the end of her term due to term limits. If elected, she would make history as the first woman, the first Black woman and the first City Council speaker to become mayor of New York City. She's a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of Mayor Adams. The two are unrelated.

Selma Bartholomew

Dr. Selma Bartholomew, known as Dr. Selma B, is a Grenada-born educator and entrepreneur who grew up in Harlem, according to her campaign website.

As a public school teacher and education consultant, Dr. Selma B founded Partner With Legacy in 2008, a company that provides training and educational support to teachers, schools, and districts. Her previous experience includes working as an account manager at Kaplan, an education company, according to the New York Times.

Michael Blake, former Bronx assemblyman and vice chair of the DNC, is known for his focus on economic equity and social justice. He previously ran for New York's 15th congressional district, where he lost to Ritchie Torres. Blake, a former White House aide to former President Barack Obama, also served as campaign manager for Reshma Saujani's 2013 run for New York City public advocate. He has focused his run committed to issues like fair wages, universal childcare and housing equality through his work with the Atlas Strategy Group, which focuses on policy issues for communities of color.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems to be focusing his 2025 mayoral campaign on what he describes as a city in crisis. Cuomo argues the city feels unsafe and out of control because of poor leadership, and he believes his experience makes him the right person to fix these problems and bring the city back on track. Cuomo’s resignation in 2021 followed multiple investigations, primarily related to sexual harassment allegations, including inappropriate comments and groping.

Brad Lander is the current NYC comptroller and a progressive who advocates for police reform, affordable housing and better management of the migrant crisis. He has criticized Adams' handling of migrant services and aims to improve workforce development for migrants. Last week, Lander was arrested by ICE agents at immigration court.

Paperboy Love Prince

Democratic candidate Paperboy Love Prince addressing the crowd in 2020. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Paperboy Prince is a content creator, community activist and music artist who gained attention for their unique and provocative campaign style during their 2021 mayoral run. Prince, who also ran against U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez in 2020, supports policies like free health care, abolishing the police, and providing universal basic income for all New Yorkers. Known for their signature clown makeup, Prince released a song called "Utopia Plan" on May 2, detailing their vision for the future of the city, according to the New York Times.

Zohran Mamdani is a self-declared socialist with a focus on rent freezes, free bus rides and no-cost childcare. He advocates for housing affordability and aims to redirect funds to public institutions like The City University of New York. Mamdani is known for his activism, including leading a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers.

Zellnor Myrie is a Brooklyn native focused on affordable housing and electoral reform. Myrie is known for legislative victories on tenant protections and voting rights. As chair of the Elections Committee, Myrie has worked on improving election processes and policies.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos is focused on affordable housing, tackling human trafficking and improving city services. She's also a strong advocate for closing the immigrant trust gap and providing better support for migrant workers.

Scott Stringer, former NYC comptroller, is focused on transparency and good governance. He gained attention last mayoral cycle in the race despite sexual misconduct allegations from a former intern, which he denies.

Whitney Tilson is an investor and lifelong Democrat who has emphasized the need for a city that is safe, affordable and prosperous, criticizing career politicians for failing to address key issues. Tilson, who is not a career politician, pledges to restore common sense to City Hall and fight for real change in leadership. He believes that with working families leaving the city, New York cannot afford more of the same leadership.

Republican candidates

Curtis Sliwa is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels, a 1970s nonprofit known for its crime-fighting efforts and signature red berets. Sliwa says he's running for mayor to "finally end the disastrous reign of de Blasio-Cuomo," with public safety and police funding at the core of his campaign. Sliwa is a Republican who does not support President Donald Trump, and has noted that he's never voted for him.

Independent candidates

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams announced he's running as an Independent, forgoing the Democratic primary for mayor.

Jim Walden, a longtime New York City lawyer, is known for handling high-profile cases, including serving as special counsel to a task force created by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate the state’s tax incentive programs. He's also advocated for NYCHA families exposed to toxic lead.

NYC mayoral race polls

Who is leading in the NYC mayoral race?

According to a new Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey, Mamdani defeats Cuomo in the 8th round of ranked choice voting 51.8% to 48.2%. For more polls, click HERE.

NYC primary date

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24.