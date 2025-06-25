Everything to know about Zohran Mamdani: Background, parents, platform

The Brief Zohran Mamdani is set to be the Democratic candidate for NYC mayor after declaring victory in the primary. His key policies include rent freezes, free bus rides, no-cost childcare, and creating a new community safety department. If elected, Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor, marking a historic milestone.



Queens State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, 33, quickly rose as a leading candidate in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Running as a democratic socialist, he surprised many by declaring victory after the initial vote count.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during an election night event in New York, US, early on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. More than 930,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots in the city's Democratic primary, with more than half withstanding re Expand

Now, even though the final results won’t be official until July 1, the campaign moves forward into the general election, signaling a clear shift toward a more progressive political landscape.

He surged into the spotlight overnight, leaving many asking — who exactly is Zohran Mamdani, and what does he stand for?

JUMP TO: History | Parents | Democratic Socialist | What's Next?

NYC 2025 mayoral election results

Where is Mamdani from?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York City at age seven.

According to the Associated Press, he became naturalized as an American citizen a few years after graduating from college, where he co-started his school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) stands with his mother Mira Nair, and father Mahmood Mamdani as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, Expand

Zohran Mamdani is the son of two well-known public figures in film and academia.

His mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian-born, Harvard-educated filmmaker based in New York City.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Mira Nair speaks during the WIF's 50th Anniversary Screening Series Presents "Mississippi Masala" at Vidiots Foundation - Eagle Theatre on September 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/ Expand

She is known for directing films such as "Monsoon Wedding," "Mississippi Masala," "The Namesake" and "Salaam Bombay!" which was nominated for an Academy Award for best foreign language film.

In addition to her film work, Nair founded the Maisha Film Lab in Kampala, Uganda, which trains young directors in East Africa. She also created the Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit that works with street children in India.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Mahmood Mamdani, Dorothy Nyong'o, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and actress Lupita Nyong'o at the world premiere of Disneys Queen of Katwe at Roy Thompson Hall as part of the 2016 Toronto Film Festival where the cast, fil Expand

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan academic and political scientist of Indian descent.

He is a professor at Columbia University, where he teaches government, anthropology and African studies.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair attend Rolex Arts Weekend 2022 at The Brooklyn Academy Of Music - Celebration In Honour Of The Mentors And Protégés Of The 2020-2022 Rolex Mentoring Programme on September 9, 2022 in New York, Expand

Mamdani has written extensively on African politics and post-colonial governance. He previously led the Makerere Institute of Social Research in Uganda and currently serves as chancellor of Kampala International University.

The two met in 1988 in Uganda while Nair was conducting research for her film "Mississippi Masala."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wave during a stop of the 'Fighting Oligarchy' rally at Folsom Lake College in Folsom, Calif., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Expand

Mamdani’s political rise is driven by his grassroots organizing, progressive values, and ability to connect with younger voters.

Known for his strong social media presence and activist background, he has built a platform centered on equity and community empowerment, making him a formidable candidate in the mayoral race.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, center, greets supporters during a news conference at Astoria Park during the New York City mayoral Democratic primary in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. New Yorkers are Expand

His campaign has gained support from well-known progressive leaders like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, highlighting a growing move toward progressive politics in the city.

See more of Mamdani's endorsements here.

Featured article

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during a campaign event in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with Expand

Democratic socialism is a political and economic philosophy that combines democracy with social ownership of key parts of the economy. It focuses on giving people more control over their workplaces and the economy, aiming for fairness, equality, and solidarity.

Unlike capitalism, democratic socialists believe that real freedom and equality can only happen in a socialist system where the economy serves the people, not just private profit.

Mamdani’s campaign prioritizes addressing New York City’s housing crisis with rent freezes and affordable housing initiatives. He advocates for fare-free bus rides to improve public transit access and proposes no-cost childcare to support working families.

On public safety, Mamdani plans to create a Department of Community Safety focused on violence prevention, while maintaining current police staffing levels.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander during Monday's June 23, 2025 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

If elected, Mamdani would become New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor.

His campaign symbolizes a new generation of leadership and represents a historic milestone in the city’s diverse political landscape.

Mamdani’s message of economic fairness and social justice resonates with many voters seeking change. His rise reflects growing support for democratic socialist ideas in America’s largest city.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, from left, Whitney Tilson, New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and Michael Blake, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate Expand

The general election is set for November 4, 2025.

Zohran Mamdani will go up against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, now running as an independent after leaving the Democratic primary, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and independent Jim Walden.

Given the city’s strong Democratic base, Mamdani enters the race as a serious challenger.