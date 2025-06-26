Meet the candidates: NYC’s mayoral race takes shape after primary shakeup

The Brief Zohran Mamdani pulled off one of NYC’s biggest political upsets in decades, (unofficially) winning the Democratic primary with a progressive, grassroots-fueled campaign. Adams’ new campaign targets moderates and voters wary of political chaos, positioning himself as an experienced leader who can deliver results amid growing uncertainty. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo qualified as an independent candidate but hasn’t confirmed a run, threatening to split moderate voters and shake up the race.



In one of the biggest political upsets New York City has seen in decades, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for mayor: a result that could reshape the general election this fall.

There are now five potential candidates running for New York City mayor in the general election, and although former Governor Andrew Cuomo once considered the front runner has conceded, he has not ruled out running as an independent.

While the official results from the city’s ranked-choice voting system won’t be certified until July 1, Mamdani surged ahead in the first-choice tally Tuesday night.

Here's a list of candidates in the 2025 general election:

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat), Andrew M. Cuomo (possible Independent), Eric Adams (Independent, incumbent mayor), Jim Walden (Independent), Curtis Sliwa (Republican).

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

Independent candidates

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in NYC politics.

As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His grassroots-driven campaign thrived on mobilizing young voters and harnessing digital outreach to challenge the city’s political establishment.

In his first public remarks after the primary, Mamdani declared, "This is a movement for the many, not the few," signaling his intent to reshape New York’s political and economic landscape with bold reforms.

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront.

The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

Sliwa’s law-and-order platform remains central, and he’s wasted no time labeling Mamdani "too extreme for this city," positioning himself as the voice of traditional values and public safety.

Despite the uphill battle in a city that leans heavily Democratic, Sliwa’s name recognition and combative style keep him relevant in the race.

Mayor Eric Adams stunned many by exiting the crowded Democratic primary, pivoting instead to an independent reelection bid amid growing criticism and sagging approval ratings.

Launching his campaign in a candid Good Day New York interview, Adams leaned heavily on his reputation as a pragmatic, results-driven leader focused on "getting stuff done."

He emphasized the city’s need for stability, safety, and sanity, framing himself as the steady hand amid political chaos.

Jim Walden, a former federal prosecutor known for his anti-corruption work, is carving out a niche as a centrist reformer and government watchdog.

Without the spotlight or broad name recognition of his opponents, Walden appeals to voters tired of career politicians and political gridlock.

His campaign, built quietly on small-donor support, stresses ethics, transparency, and economic reform.

With his slogan "Principles over politics," Walden aims to attract pragmatic voters seeking clean government and a break from the usual partisan battles.



After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election — keeping the door open for a late entry that could shake up the mayoral race.

Cuomo has yet to confirm whether he will launch an independent campaign, leaving voters and rivals uncertain about his next move.

His potential candidacy looms as a wildcard, with many experts warning it could split moderate and centrist voters, complicating the path to victory for both incumbent Eric Adams and other contenders.

Cuomo’s legacy, marked by both political clout and controversy, continues to cast a long shadow over the city’s election landscape.

When is the general election?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.