Mamdani joined by Rev. Al Sharpton at rally in Harlem

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is back on the campaign trail days after declaring victory in the primary election.

Mamdani at Harlem rally

What we know:

Mamdani spoke at a National Action Network rally held in Harlem last night, June 28.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, who is both the founder and president of the National Action Network, spoke alongside Mamdani, FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman reports.

"We have seen the working people of this city weep, weep at the cost of housing, weep at the cost of childcare, at the cost of groceries, weep even for the two dollars and ninety cents for that MetroCard – one in five New Yorkers cannot even afford [subway fares]," Mamdani said at the rally.

Mamdani received a standing ovation from the rally-goers.

Rev. Sharpton had a closed-door meeting with the mayoral candidate at the end of the rally, which he called "a very frank and candid conversation."

Mamdani's primary performance in Harlem

By the numbers:

Though Mamdani claimed victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, he struggled to gain ground with Black voters.

A New York Times analysis of the results from the election revealed that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won most precincts where at least 70 percent of residents are Black.

The results of the Democratic mayoral primary will be finalized in the coming days.