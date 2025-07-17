Police, CO unions endorse Adams' reelection bid

The Brief A coalition of law enforcement unions endorsed New York City Mayor Eric Adams' reelection campaign, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt confirms. The NYC Uniformed Forces Coalition 2025 – the slate of unions that have endorsed Adams – includes almost all the city police, corrections and sanitation unions. One notable absence is the Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the country, who will not give Adams their endorsement along with the other unions later today.



Law enforcement backing Adams

What we know:

A coalition of law enforcement unions is set to make its formal announcement of endorsing Mayor Eric Adams' reelection campaign, FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses reports.

The NYC Uniformed Forces Coalition 2025 – the slate of unions that will make the announcement on the steps of City Hall later today, July 17 – includes almost all the city police, corrections and sanitation unions.

One notable absence is the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the largest police union in the country, who will not give Adams their endorsement along with the other unions later today. The PBA backed Adams in his 2021 mayoral race.

The New York Post reports that the PBA attended the first coalition meeting, but the union's leaders decided to form their own endorsement and break from the group after.

Adams' campaign spokesperson said that the mayor is proud to receive the endorsement of the 13 unions. "These endorsements reflect real confidence in his record and a shared belief that public safety is non-negotiable."

NYPD lawsuits against Adams

The endorsement comes at a time when Adams is currently facing multiple lawsuits from former and current NYPD officials.

Former interim Police Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon is accusing Mayor Eric Adams and top NYPD officials of running a "criminal enterprise" inside the country’s largest police department.

Donlon claims that under Adams, the NYPD functioned "as a racketeering enterprise," in order to "consolidate political power, obstruct justice, and punish dissent."

Donlon claims he was appointed commissioner in name only while real control remained with Adams’ inner circle, including Tania Kinsella, former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, his successor John Chell, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry, Tarik Sheppard, and Michael Gerber, who are all named in the suit.

Separately, four former high-ranking NYPD officials have filed lawsuits alleging widespread corruption and misconduct within the department under New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The lawsuits, filed separately, accuse several of Adams' closest allies in the NYPD of encouraging bribes in exchange for promotions, punishing those who spoke up, and operating with the mayor's knowledge and approval.

Adams fundraisers bring in $1.5M for campaign

By the numbers:

Moses reports that from June 10 to July 11, Adams' mayoral campaign received $1.5 million in donations.

Fellow mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani trails Adams with $852,000 worth of donations in the same time span. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa raised $169,000 in that month, while former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received $64,000.