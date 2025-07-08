Lawsuits detail bribery and retaliation under Mayor Adams’ NYPD

The Brief Four former NYPD chiefs have filed lawsuits accusing senior department leaders of corruption and retaliation. The suits allege promotions were sold for up to $15,000 and that whistleblowers faced pay cuts or demotions. Ex-Commissioner Edward Caban and Chief Jeffrey Maddrey are both named, and Caban is reportedly under federal investigation.



Four former high-ranking NYPD officials have filed lawsuits alleging widespread corruption and misconduct within the department under New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

These legal actions come as Adams ramps up his reelection campaign after a year full of leadership changes in his administration.

What we know:

The lawsuits, filed separately, accuse several of Adams' closest allies in the NYPD of encouraging bribes in exchange for promotions, punishing those who spoke up, and operating with the mayor's knowledge and approval.

Former Chief of detectives James Essig speaks during briefing on arrest of suspects in connection to 2 men drugged, robbed and killed. Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Expand

Selling promotions for $15K

One of the lawsuits comes from former Chief of Detectives James Essig, who alleges that former Police Commissioner Edward Caban sold discretionary promotions for up to $15,000.

He also alleges that Caban is currently under federal investigation for selling those discretionary promotion.

The backstory:

Caban resigned last year after his home was searched and phones seized by federal authorities, though he has not been charged.

‘Comply or leave’

Essig also alleges that former Commissioner Keechant Sewell defended him until she resigned. After her resignation, he says Caban and former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, acting on behalf of Mayor Adams, told him he would need to accept a pay cut or leave.

Essig chose to retire.

Dig deeper:

In another lawsuit, former Internal Affairs Bureau Chief Joseph Veneziano, claims Maddrey retaliated against him after he investigated overtime fraud.

Phony overtime slips

Veneziano claims Maddrey signed falsified overtime slips and that after cooperating with an outside investigation into Maddrey’s conduct, he was reassigned to the Transit Bureau.

Maddrey resigned in Dec. following a federal raid on his home amid separate allegations that he forced a subordinate to perform sex acts in exchange for overtime.

What they're saying:

The Adams administration responded in a statement, saying:

"The Adams administration holds all city employees, including leadership at the NYPD, to the highest standards and our work at the department speaks for itself. We will review the lawsuits."

The lawsuits also name former Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Phil Banks, who resigned last year amid several investigations, and the current NYPD Chief of Department John Chell.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the NYPD for comment and have not heard back.