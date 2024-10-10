Interim NYPD commissioner Tom Donlon could be stepping down: sources

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that interim NYPD police commissioner Tom Donlon could be stepping down soon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams named Thomas Donlon as interim police commissioner on Sept. 13 following Edward Caban's resignation.

It came days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least three other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

Who is Thomas Donlon?

Donlon served as the New York Director of the Office of Homeland Security, and he worked with a joint terrorism task force.

He was also a co-case agent in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing investigation.

Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon is pictured at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Gardiner Anderson for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Donlon also served as Supervisory Special Agent in the Violent Crime Major Offenders Section for the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force at the FBI headquarters.

Donlon has also handled numerous federal violations, including foreign counterintelligence, civil rights, bank fraud and embezzlement and numerous criminal violations.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.