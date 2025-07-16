Why Andrew Cuomo thinks he’ll win the NYC mayoral election: Interview

The Brief Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo came on Good Day New York to go over why he feels he lost the Democratic nomination for the mayoral race. "I did not run a great primary campaign," he told Good Day's Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee. President Donald Trump has expressed support for Cuomo's campaign: "I think Andrew would have a good shot of winning."



Not only is he still in the game, he's in it to win it.

Cuomo on why he lost the primary election

Four months out of the general election for New York City mayor, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo came on Good Day New York to go over why he feels he lost the Democratic nomination for the mayoral race.

"I did not run a great primary campaign," Cuomo told Good Day's Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee. Citing his lead earlier in the campaign – a survey from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill showed Cuomo leading Mamdani by over 10 percent in late May – Cuomo explained that he hadn't pursued the nomination aggressively enough.

Cuomo specifically refers to fellow mayoral candidate and front runner Zohran Mamdani's huge gains with young Democratic voters. "I didn't do enough to reach out to the younger people."

"I played it safe… it was a mistake." — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo

Menefee pointed out that Cuomo is sporting a more casual look than usual in his recent video announcing he will stay in the race as an independent. "Other than campaigning differently, why do you see the results being different this time around?"

The answer: "I didn't make my case."

Cuomo responds that he did not properly explain to New Yorkers how Mamdani's proposed policies, such as freezing rent for all stabilized tenants, are not realistic. "New Yorkers are not fools. They know the answer isn't as simple as make everything free."

He goes on to mention that this is a critical point in New York City's history, and that New Yorkers deserve a more vigorous debate because of this.

When asked about his proposal for other mayoral candidates – Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa and Jim Walden – to drop out come September if they are trailing him and Mamdani, Cuomo doubled down.

"It's harder to win in a multi-candidate field."

Only Walden has currently agreed to this proposal.

Trump backing Cuomo

It may not have been a proper endorsement, but President Donald Trump has expressed support for Cuomo's campaign.

"I think he has a shot," Trump told reporters, regarding Cuomo's run for mayor. "I think Andrew would have a good shot of winning." The president went on to say Cuomo is "running against a communist," referencing Mamdani, who is a Democratic socialist.

This isn't the first time Trump has taken aim at Mamdani – earlier this month, the president threatened to arrest the candidate if Mamdani interferes with ICE operations.

The comment was made in response to Mamdani's pledg to "Trump-proof" New York City, vowing to kick ICE out of the five boroughs.