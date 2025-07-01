Trump threatens to arrest NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani over ICE

The Brief President Donald Trump threatened to lock up New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after touring "Alligator Alcatraz" on Tuesday. Mamdani has pledged to "Trump-proof" New York City, vowing to kick ICE out of the five boroughs, push for city-run grocery stores, and raise taxes on the wealthy. While Mamdani has secured endorsements from progressive leaders like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, many top New York Democrats, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, have yet to back him.



President Donald Trump, after touring "Alligator Alcatraz" on Tuesday, threatened to lock up New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who he repeatedly calls a "pure, true Communist."

The controversial facility, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, is designed to house, process and deport undocumented immigrants.

The remarks came as Mamdani officially defeated Andrew Cuomo in the third round of ranked choice voting, winning the Democratic mayoral primary, according to results released by the New York City Board of Elections.

The backstory:

Trump has made immigration a central focus, targeting cities led by Democrats as priorities for federal immigration enforcement. He has specifically singled out New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where he claims "millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside," calling on ICE to carry out "the single largest mass deportation program in history."

Now, Trump says Mamdani would be arrested if he interfered with ICE, before praising New York City Mayor Eric Adams, calling him "a good independent" candidate.

"Adams is a very good person. I helped him out a little bit," Trump said. "He had a problem, and he was unfairly hurt over this question," referring to what he described as a Biden indictment.

"You would think that a Republican would be able to win…or you have a good independent running for mayor." — President Donald Trump on the 2025 NYC mayoral race

Mamdani responds to Trump's threat to arrest him

Mamdani issued a forceful statement in response to President Trump’s threat to arrest and deport him, calling it a direct attack on democracy and a message of intimidation aimed at all New Yorkers.

"The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported," Mamdani said. "Not because I’ve broken any law, but because I refuse to let him terrorize our city."

He warned that Trump’s comments were meant to send a chilling message: "If you speak up, they will come for you." Mamdani rejected the threat outright, saying, "We will not accept this intimidation."

Mamdani responds to Trump's support of Adams

He also criticized Trump’s praise of Mayor Eric Adams, saying it was "unsurprising," and claimed it only underscored the urgency of replacing the current administration at City Hall. "At the very moment when MAGA Republicans are attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off healthcare and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families, it is a scandal that Eric Adams echoes the president’s division, distraction and hate," Mamdani said. "Voters will resoundingly reject it in November."

What they're saying:

Last week, Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn he plans to "have a lot of fun" with "total nut job" socialist Zohran Mamdani if he becomes mayor of New York City, and slammed local Democrats as "crazy" for voting for him.

"Because he has to go right through this building to get his money. Don’t worry, he’s not gonna run away with anything."

Trump's border czar says it's ‘game on’

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan also lashed out at Mamdani’s campaign warning the Democratic socialist that it’s "game on."

"Federal law trumps him every day, every hour of every minute," Homan said. "We’re going to be in New York City, matter of fact, because it’s a sanctuary city and President Trump made it clear a week and a half ago, we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities."

Homan praised Mayor Adams for supporting ICE operations in the city. "He wants to do the right thing, he wants to be a law-and-order mayor," Homan said.

Can Mamdani "Trump-proof" NYC?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: New York State assembly member Zorhran Mamdani greets supporters on May 4, 2025 in the Williamsburg neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn in New York City. Mamdani is campaigning to become the next mayor of New York City. (Ph Expand

Zohran Mamdani has made it clear he intends to take a hard line against ICE if elected.

During the primaries he pledged to "Trump-proof" New York City, accusing the president of using ICE to "pluck New Yorkers from their families," according to his campaign website.

The 33-year-old Queens State Assemblyman has quickly emerged as a leading voice in the race for mayor. Running as a democratic socialist, he surprised many by declaring victory after the initial vote count.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani joins the weekly demonstrations outside of Tesla stores to protest Elon Musk and his role at the Department of Government Efficiency, March 29, 2025, in the West Village ne Expand

In March, Zohran Mamdani reportedly confronted Trump’s border czar Tom Homan inside the Statehouse, shouting at him as he walked through the halls of the state Capitol, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani was protesting the arrest of former Columbia University student and anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, who ICE had detained.

Where is Mamdani from?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) stands with his mother Mira Nair, and father Mahmood Mamdani as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, Expand

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City at age seven. According to the Associated Press, he became a naturalized U.S. citizen a few years after graduating from college, where he co-founded his school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Mamdani comes from a prominent family. His mother, Mira Nair, is a Harvard-educated filmmaker known for her work in both Hollywood and international cinema. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a respected academic. Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-born illustrator and animator who lives in Brooklyn.

Mamdani has built his political profile on grassroots organizing and progressive activism, quickly rising through the ranks of the city’s left-wing political movement.

What is a democratic socialist?

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) greets voters with NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander on Broadway on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Democratic socialism is a political and economic philosophy that combines democracy with social ownership of key parts of the economy. It focuses on giving people more control over their workplaces and the economy, aiming for fairness, equality, and solidarity.

Mamdani, 33, identifies as a democratic socialist, a label that has helped him connect with younger voters and earned endorsements from progressive leaders like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

While Mamdani denies being a Communist, his platform has raised eyebrows. He has proposed city-run grocery stores to drive down food prices, called for tax hikes on the wealthy, and sparked backlash for refusing to denounce the phrase "Globalize the intifada," a slogan widely interpreted as a call for violence against Jews.

He’s also been vocal in his opposition to law enforcement, drawing criticism for anti-police rhetoric and his hardline stance on Israel.

As his platform grows, so do questions about how far his politics could reshape New York City.

Mamdani endorsements

Many prominent New York Democrats have held back from endorsing Mamdani, including Governor Kathy Hochul, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Others, such as Long Island Representatives Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen have publicly condemned his far-left proposals.

Here's a list: