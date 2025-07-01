Mamdani beats Cuomo in NYC Democratic mayoral primary: Election results

Progressive Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani exceeded expectations in the NYC mayoral primary, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by a significant margin in the third round of ranked choice voting, released by the New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday.

Mamdani secured 56% of the vote compared to Cuomo's 44%, gaining nearly 100,000 votes from eliminated candidates, while Cuomo picked up around 53,000. The primary saw a surge in young voters, with those aged 25 to 34 making up the largest share, according to data analyzed by Gothamist. Mamdani's campaign highlighted his success in areas like Bedford-Stuyvesant, where he won by 45%.

"We always thought our victory would come after multiple rounds. So when we got more first-round votes than Eric Adams, who got seven rounds in the last election, it was astonishing," Mamdani said.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during an election night event in New York, US, early on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a statement, Cuomo’s campaign said they are still weighing whether they will run a full campaign in the general election but noted that "this primary saw a massive spike in voters under 30, and those who had never voted before -- completely changing the overall electorate, which is why no poll or model predicted the outcome."

Tuesday’s results also showed that 1,026,783 votes were counted in the mayoral primary. That’s the highest turnout in a mayoral primary since 1989, when nearly 1.1 million cast primary ballots to nominate David Dinkins, who became the city’s first Black mayor. This year's primary results will be certified on July 15.

Reaction from Democrats, Trump

Despite hesitation from some Democratic establishment leaders, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins endorsed Mamdani once the results were finalized.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed support for Mayor Eric Adams, referencing Adams' dropped corruption case, touting that New York has "a good independent running."

"Adams is a very good person," he said. "I helped him out a little bit."

Trump criticized Mamdani's stance on ICE and falsely claimed Mamdani's citizenship status was dubious. Mamdani was born in Uganda and became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

