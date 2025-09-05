Adams not dropping out of NYC mayor's race despite Trump admin speculation

article

The Brief NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced he is continuing his reelection bid. Earlier reports had suggested that Adams was considering dropping out of the race amid pressure from President Donald Trump. Reports from the New York Times and Politico say Adams could be tapped for an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia,



New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he is continuing his bid for reelection on Saturday, after days of speculation that he may drop out of the race.

What we know:

Adams made the announcement at a press conference on Friday.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, several reports surfaced suggesting President Donald Trump may offer Adams a position in his administration. Both The New York Times and Politico report that Trump was considering Adams for an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. Adams has repeatedly denied the claims, vowing to stay in the race.

Trump has said he wants two candidates in the race to drop out, in order to have a "one on one" election.

"I don’t like to see a communist become mayor," Trump said, referring to candidate Zohran Mamdani. "I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one on one."

What's next:

The election is on Nov. 4, 2025.