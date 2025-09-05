Adams 'seriously considering' dropping out of mayoral race: Latest reports

The Brief President Donald Trump said he wants two candidates to exit the New York City mayor’s race, warning that Zohran Mamdani could win if the field remains crowded. Both The New York Times and Politico report that Mayor Eric Adams could be tapped for an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia, further fueling speculation about whether he might suspend his reelection bid. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenged Mamdani to five debates across the city, while Mamdani fired back by accusing Cuomo of being "Donald Trump’s puppet."



President Donald Trump said he wants two candidates to drop out of the New York City mayor’s race, fueling speculation about who could step aside.

"I don’t like to see a communist become mayor…I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one on one." — President Donald Trump

Both The New York Times and Politico report that Mayor Eric Adams could be tapped for an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia, further fueling speculation about whether he might suspend his reelection bid.

Speaking at a White House dinner with tech executives, Trump argued the crowded field risks splitting the vote.

"I don’t like to see a communist become mayor," Trump said. "I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one on one."

Trump did not specify which candidates he wants out, but reporting has centered on Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The Times said Adams has seriously considered opportunities that could prompt him to leave the race, and that he met privately this week in Florida with one of Trump’s top advisers.

Will Adams drop out?

Adams has denied making any such arrangements, but on Thursday he pushed back against mounting pressure.

"Just because people yell at you and call you names … you’re supposed to succumb to that?" Adams said on the steps of City Hall.

Will Sliwa drop out?

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate for New York City, attends a protest against the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside Gracie Mansion in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Sliwa also vowed to stay in the race.

"Absolutely no way. Under no circumstance," he said. "You can’t bribe me. You can’t lease me. You can’t rent me. I am running as the Republican candidate."

What is Cuomo saying?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: NYC Mayoral Candidate Former Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the Times Square Sheraton on August 21, 2025 in New York City.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo escalated his challenge to Mamdani, calling for five debates, one in each borough, while accusing his Democratic rival of dodging questions and shifting positions.

Mamdani fired back by labeling Cuomo "Donald Trump’s puppet" and suggesting he would rather debate Trump directly.

What's next:

The four candidates, Adams, Sliwa, Cuomo and Mamdani, plan to continue campaigning through the weekend, with Mamdani set to appear at a Brooklyn rally alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Though Adams canceled most of his plans Thursday, including a 9:30 a.m. public safety press conference, he has denied making any arrangements and defended his decision to stay in the race.

Recent polls show Zohran Mamdani holding a steady lead in the New York City mayor’s race, with support ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s across several surveys.

An American Pulse poll conducted Aug. 14-19 found Mamdani at 37%, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 25%, Curtis Sliwa at 17% and Mayor Eric Adams at 11%.

A Gotham Polling survey on Aug. 11 showed Mamdani at 42%, Cuomo at 23%, Sliwa at 17% and Adams at 9%. A Siena University poll taken Aug. 4-7 put Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 12% and Adams at 7%.