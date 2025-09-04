Speculation grows over possible Adams, Sliwa exits in mayor’s race

The Brief Advisers to President Donald Trump have reportedly discussed offering New York City Mayor Eric Adams a federal job, including at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, if he exits the mayor’s race. Adams denied having talks about the race but left the door open with cautious remarks, while Rep. Zohran Mamdani condemned the reports as "backroom deals" and an attack on democracy. The speculation comes as the crowded field could shrink, potentially boosting former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chances, though Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa said he will not drop out.



With just weeks until New York City’s mayoral election, speculation is mounting that the four-way race could soon shrink to two.

The Post reports that President Donald Trump has urged mayoral hopefuls to drop out by next week in a bid to prevent a socialist-run City Hall, though this has not been confirmed by FOX 5 NY.

John Catsimatidi a billionaire businessman with longtime ties to both New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, apparently told The Post that Trump was "concerned about the New York City race," and that "he does not want a socialist mayor."

WATCH LIVE:

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a campaign rally at 3:30 p.m. FOX 5 NY will livestream the event in the Live Player above and on YouTube.

SEE NYC MAYORAL POLLS HERE

In response to speculation about his future in the mayor’s race, a spokesperson for Adams said, "Mayor Adams has not met with Donald Trump — don’t believe the noise. He is not dropping out of the race.

"I have not met a single New Yorker that has told me they want Donald Trump to determine the course of this election…we choose our own leaders. — Democratic Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani

What happens if Adams drops out?

Reports suggest Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa may both face pressure to step aside, leaving Democratic Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the leading contenders.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that advisers to Trump have discussed offering Adams a role in the administration if he drops out. Politico added that Adams has been floated for a potential post at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Featured article

What has Mamdani said?

In an emergency press conference Wednesday, Zohran said there were many ethical issues with the alleged conversations when asked if the talks could be a form of quid pro quo.

"I have not met a single New Yorker that has told me they want Donald Trump to determine the course of this election," Mamdani said at the press conference. "We choose our own leaders."

Where does this leave Cuomo?

When asked about facing off with fellow mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani said, "I have no issue facing Andrew Cuomo one-on-one…if I was worried about polling, I wouldn't be the Democratic nominee."

The maneuvering has fueled accusations of political interference aimed at boosting Cuomo’s path to City Hall.

Featured article

Cuomo has not commented on the reports and has avoided public events this week. The Trump campaign has also stayed silent.

At the same time, Trump advisers have also reportedly weighed the possibility of finding a federal role to entice Sliwa to exit, though the Republican nominee has flatly rejected the idea.

Sliwa says he's here to stay

"I will never drop out," Sliwa said. "I am the Republican Party candidate."

Sliwa also issued a statement on X in response to the allegations as well.

"I’m the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I’m committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day," he added. "The people of New York City deserve a Mayor who will finally make the city work for the hard-working people who power it."

Adams denied that any such talks had taken place but offered a carefully worded response when asked directly.

Spokesperson to Mayor Eric Adams said:

"Although Mayor Adams has been the most pro-housing mayor in New York City’s history, at no time did he ask for — nor was he offered — a job at HUD. Over the last few years, the Mayor has shown his ability to block out the noise and stay focused on delivering for New Yorkers. He demonstrated that again today with his announcement of a new life center at Hostos College. Mayor Adams looks forward to another four years of delivering results for the people of this city. And if the HUD job does open, Andrew Cuomo held that position before and can always continue where he left off."

Recent polls show Zohran Mamdani holding a steady lead in the New York City mayor’s race, with support ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s across several surveys.

An American Pulse poll conducted Aug. 14-19 found Mamdani at 37%, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 25%, Curtis Sliwa at 17% and Mayor Eric Adams at 11%.

A Gotham Polling survey on Aug. 11 showed Mamdani at 42%, Cuomo at 23%, Sliwa at 17% and Adams at 9%. A Siena University poll taken Aug. 4-7 put Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 12% and Adams at 7%.