'I am angry': Mamdani on reports of Trump offering Adams a job

The Brief Democratic nominee for New York City's mayoral race Zohran Mamdani held an "emergency press conference" regarding reports that President Trump is considering offering a job to Mayor Eric Adams. "I have not met a single New Yorker that has told me they want Donald Trump to determine the course of this election," Mamdani said at the press conference. "We choose our own leaders." Mamdani also said he believes Cuomo has been "having conversations with Donald Trump," as well.



"What do these people actually stand for besides power?"

Adams is currently denying these claims.

‘I am angry’

What they're saying:

"The issue here is the motivation at hand."

The Democratic nominee said there were many ethical issues with these alleged conversations when asked if the talks could be a form of quid pro quo.

When asked about facing off with fellow mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani said, "I have no issue facing Andrew Cuomo one-on-one…if I was worried about polling, I wouldn't be the Democratic nominee."

Mamdani also said he believes Cuomo has been "having conversations with Donald Trump," as well.

The other side:

In response to speculation about his future in the mayor’s race, a spokesperson for Adams said: "Mayor Adams has not met with Donald Trump — don’t believe the noise. He is not dropping out of the race. The Mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes. His record is clear: crime is down, jobs are up, and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York."

Candidate Curtis Sliwa also issued a statement on X in response to the allegations as well:

"The ONLY job I’m interested in is being the next Mayor of NYC," he said. "I have not been contacted by the White House and I'm not interested in a job with the White House. My focus is right here in New York City, as it has always been."

"I’m the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I’m committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day," he added. "The people of New York City deserve a Mayor who will finally make the city work for the hard-working people who power it."