Adams touts NYPD strategy, falling crime as Trump vows federal crackdown in cities | WATCH

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are standing by their policing strategy, citing record-low shootings and aggressive gang crackdowns, even as President Donald Trump vows to send federal forces into major cities with crime, like Chicago and Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he was ready to order the National Guard into Chicago, calling the city "the world’s most dangerous" and insisting, "We’re going in," though he did not say when.

Whether he will target New York City next remains to be seen.

Will Trump send National Guard to NYC?

Adams and Tisch, appearing Tuesday on Good Day New York, said they weren't worried about the possibility of federal intervention in New York.

When asked why not, Adams said, "Our communication — we know the police commissioner met with the attorney general and shared what we’re doing here on the ground," Adams said. He stressed that coordination with state and federal partners helps the city avoid outside interference.

Violence in NYC

At the same time, Adams also highlighted the NYPD’s results this year. "We continue to see crime moving in the right direction," he said, noting that shootings citywide have hit record lows, even as August brought spikes in fatal shootings.

Tisch echoed that assessment, pointing to the Bronx, a recent focus after several high-profile shootings.

"Yes we’ve had some bad incidents in the Bronx this August. But shootings in the Bronx for August are actually down 20% compared to last year, which continues the overall citywide trend where we’ve seen record low numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims for the first eight months of the year," she said.

Adams to meet with NYC gang leaders

Tisch said the NYPD has already deployed 1,000 additional officers to the Bronx, with heavy emphasis on foot patrols and gang takedowns.

"60% of our shootings citywide in New York City are gang-related shootings. Get rid of the gangs, and the shootings in New York City will absolutely plummet," Tisch said. She added that the department has conducted more gang takedowns this year "than we’ve ever had in any year on record."

Adams acknowledged some residents remain fearful despite the numbers. "Numbers don’t tell everything," he said. "We’re not going to dismiss their concerns… we’re going to address them." He said his weekend visits to Bronx neighborhoods and houses of worship were meant to reassure residents and show a visible city presence.

Both Adams and Tisch criticized state policies they argue hinder law enforcement, including bail reform and "raise the age" laws, while warning of younger shooters and the rise of new gangs.

Adams on reelection campaign, trip to Florida

The mayor also brushed off speculation about his political future after a recent trip to Florida. "People were saying what I was going to do, going to do, going to do. Whenever I make a move, I make an announcement. I’m in this race to win and if anything changes, just trust me," Adams said.

When asked if he had met with members of the Trump administration while in Florida, Adams replied, "I met with several elected officials, my good friend, the mayor in Florida. I met with some of his team. I met with several elected officials. And again, if there’s any changes in this race, I will announce that. Right now, we’re moving straight ahead to do number one, serve the city, as we’re currently doing and doing a darn good job, and we’re looking forward to reelection."

It's still unclear who he met with in Florida.

NYC school safety

With more than a million students set to return to classrooms Wednesday, Tisch closed the interview by outlining school safety plans. "We’re rolling out our school plan today in New York City, which really involves hundreds of cops at the time students are going to school and coming home from school along the corridors that kids travel," she said. "Keeping our kids safe is our real priority this school year."