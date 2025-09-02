Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured as gunmen open fire, crash getaway car

The Brief Gunfire erupted outside a Bronx deli Monday night, killing one man and injuring four others. Police said the suspects crashed their vehicle nearby, where officers recovered three guns and took multiple people into custody. Investigators are examining whether the shooting was gang-related; the NYPD notes shootings in the 49th Precinct are down nearly 60 percent this year.



A group of gunmen drove up to a Bronx deli and opened fire, killing one man and wounding four others, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say gunfire erupted just after 7:30 p.m. on Allerton Avenue near White Plains Road in the Williamsbridge section, according to the NYPD. Investigators said a car pulled up to the deli and several rounds were fired, striking five men.

A 25-year-old man shot multiple times was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. Four other men, ages 21, 25 and 27, were treated for wounds to the arm, leg and foot. Police said all are in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspects’ vehicle crashed near Arnow and Hone avenues.

Officers recovered three guns from the car and took several people into custody. A 24-year-old suspect hurt in the crash remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police identified that victim as Jamari Henry from the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

The identities of the other four victims have not been released.

By the numbers:

The NYPD’s latest statistics show shootings in the 49th Precinct are down about 58 percent year to date, with shooting victims dropping from 13 to six, not including Monday’s incident.