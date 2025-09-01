NYPD: Six people shot, one slashed after West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn

The Brief NYPD confirmed six people were shot and one person slashed in separate incidents after the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn. A 53-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the neck and leg near Nostrand Avenue. Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.



At least six people were shot and one person slashed in separate incidents following the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The violence unfolded across four locations in Crown Heights between late afternoon and early evening, while parade crowds were still dispersing.

What we know:

The first incident was reported around 5:35 p.m. near 1098 Eastern Parkway, police said. A woman in her 40s was grazed in the lower back, and a man in his 20s was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Around 6:12 p.m., police responded to Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue, where a man was slashed with a cutting instrument. He sustained multiple injuries but refused medical attention and was uncooperative with investigators.

At 6:46 p.m., two men were shot in the shoulder near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway. One was taken to Kings County Hospital, while the other arrived by private means. Both were listed in stable condition.

Minutes later, around 6:55 p.m., a 53-year-old man was shot in the neck and leg outside Yard Pot Restaurant and Bakery on Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 40-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle and arrived at the same hospital by private means in stable condition.

Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have released limited details as the investigation remains active, and it is not yet clear how or if the incidents may be connected.

The NYPD has not said whether the incidents were connected.

Police have not identified the victims or the person taken into custody.

No charges have been announced.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.