Trump denies offering Adams ambassador position

‘No, I didn’t do that'

What we know:

Trump reacted to Adams' announcement that he will stay in the race for New York City mayor earlier today, September 5.

"He's free to do what he wants," the president said of Adams' decision.

When asked if he offered Adams an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia, the president denied it.

"I didn't do that. No, I wouldn't do that."

Both The New York Times and Politico previously reported that Adams could be tapped for said adviser role earlier this week, further fueling speculation about whether he might suspend his reelection bid.

Trump on Cuomo

Trump also added that while he is not endorsing mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, "… it just seems that he's second." referring to Cuomo coming in second place in several polls.

"What you do to win is you take the guy who's second."