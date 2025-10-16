New York City mayoral debate: How to watch tonight, what to expect

The Brief New York City's mayoral candidates will face off tonight in their first televised debate. The debate is expected to tackle key issues such as crime, housing, education and transit. A new poll shows Zohran Mamdani leading with 46%, ahead of Andrew Cuomo at 33% and Curtis Sliwa at 15%.



New York City’s mayoral candidates will go head-to-head on some of the city’s biggest issues tonight in their first debate.

The race has narrowed down to three major candidates – a Democrat, a Republican and an Independent – each vying to convince New Yorkers they’re best suited to lead the city forward.

When is the NYC mayoral debate?

What we know:

The event is expected to focus on key issues, including public safety, affordable housing, transit reliability and the future of city leadership as New Yorkers prepare to head to the polls.

NYC mayoral debate time / where to watch

The live debate kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on WNBC and Telemundo 47 in partnership with POLITICO. The first hour will be televised, while the second will be streamed.

It'll take place at Rockefeller Center, though there will be no studio audience.

Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand on the major issues shaping this race.

Meet the candidates

Dig deeper:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

Sliwa’s law-and-order platform remains central, and he has wasted no time labeling Mamdani "too extreme for this city," positioning himself as the voice of traditional values and public safety.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Sliwa's affordability plan

His seven-point housing plan includes converting empty commercial spaces into homes, restoring vacant rent-controlled units, and returning zoning control to local neighborhoods. Sliwa supports hiring thousands of new police officers and reinstating the NYPD’s Homeless Outreach Unit.

On education, he vows to overhaul the system to focus on measurable achievement, restore school safety agents, and expand gifted and vocational programs.

Sliwa also pledges to preserve traditional Medicare for retirees and improve city sanitation and pest control to promote public health.

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents, and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability.

He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Cuomo's housing plan

On housing, Cuomo supports building across income levels, enforcing rent-stabilization laws, and offering tax relief for working- and middle-class residents.

His education priorities include reducing class sizes, expanding after-school programs, and addressing teacher shortages.

Cuomo also wants more school-based health centers and expanded community health partnerships to improve access and pandemic preparedness.

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability, and equity.

Mamdani's housing plan

He proposes freezing rents for stabilized tenants, tripling the construction of permanently affordable housing, and creating a citywide Office of Deed Theft Prevention to protect homeowners.

On public safety, Mamdani would form a Department of Community Safety to handle mental health and homelessness responses, while maintaining NYPD staffing but cutting overtime. He’s pledged to disband the Strategic Response Group, which he says has violated New Yorkers’ rights.

Mamdani’s education plan calls for fully funded public schools, free child care for kids under five, and major investments in CUNY.

His health plan would expand city hospital funding, reject Medicare Advantage, and create outreach teams to connect residents with coverage and care.

NYC mayor polls

By the numbers:

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Cuomo has gained momentum since Adams dropped out, reshaping what once looked like a settled race. But as the campaign enters its final stretch, the numbers suggest that momentum alone may not be enough to close Mamdani’s double-digit edge.

The poll shows Mamdani leading with 46% of likely voters. Cuomo follows at 33%, andSliwa trails with 15% support.

In Quinnipiac’s previous survey on Sept. 10, when Adams was still in the race, Mamdani had 45%, Cuomo 23%, Sliwa 15%, and Adams 12%.

The new numbers suggest Cuomo picked up most of Adams’ supporters but still trails Mamdani by double digits, underscoring a race that has shifted on the surface but not in structure.

What's next:

The next and final debate before Election Day will take place Wednesday, Oct. 22.