‘You’re a dark sick person’: Adams goes off on reporter during safety briefing | WATCH

During a public safety announcement in Times Square, New York City Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at a reporter during a Q&A session, abruptly shifting focus from public safety to address recent coverage about a new book written by a former aide.

"Before I take this question, there’s one thing that I want to do," Adams began. "There was a book that Jasimine Ray wrote."

"Many of you that covered me were salivating at the thought that Eric would go to jail for 33 years." — New York City Eric Adams

He continued, "In the Daily News today it stated that there was a sexual action that happened in Borough Hall, she reported in that book and there wasn’t."

Adams then turned to a reporter in the crowd.

"I wish I had a mic so I could drop it right now." — New York City Eric Adams

Adams seemed to be referring to an article published in the Daily News Friday titled, "Adams endorses steamy City Hall tell-all on tryst with woman he later appointed to $170K job."

According to The New York Post, the book details her "secret relationship" with the mayor and her experience inside City Hall.

"‘You’re a dark. sick person man. You know that you’re a dark, sick person,’" he said. "Your name was on the byline," Adams added, pointing at the reporter.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stood beside the mayor during the exchange, appearing visibly uncomfortable as Adams’ remarks grew more heated.

"Y’all can depart," he said, ushering NYPD and City Hall officials away from the podium.

Adams went on, saying, "There’s some of you that has covered me for 3 1/2 years and some of you are so sick and dark and you’re the leader of that," again pointing toward the same reporter.

The mayor insisted that the book’s claim of a sexual incident "never happened" and accused the journalist of "oversexualizing" him as a Black man.

"I remember how you covered me," Adams said addressing multiple reporters. "But what you did in those months to me I’ll never forget that—it was wrong. I did not deserve that as a mayor."

Another reporter asked about the "weaponization of a Black politician," to which Adams responded, "Do you feel they weaponized me?"

Adams continued, referencing prior coverage of investigations into his administration.

"You ask me about others—I was indicted for calling the fire department to do a building inspection, and many of you that covered me were salivating at the thought that Eric would go to jail for 33 years."

"I wish I had a mic so I could drop it right now," Adams said before walking off.

The remarks come days after former "sports czar" Jasmine Ray released a new novel that reportedly draws from her time working for Adams. According to The New York Post, the book details her relationship with the mayor and her experience inside City Hall.

Jasmine Ray, 42, is a former City Hall official who once served as the city’s first director of the Mayor’s Office of Sports, Wellness and Recreation — a position she was appointed to by Mayor Eric Adams.

In her new book, Ray offers an unflinching look at her decade-old relationship with Adams, which began long before his tenure as mayor, along with a series of revelations about his rarely discussed private life.

According to Ray, she and Adams met at a Brooklyn Nets game in 2014 and developed a close friendship that turned romantic a year later.

According to the Post, she writes that after an event in the Bronx, Adams brought her back to his office, where their relationship shifted. "He closed the distance like a man stepping into something he couldn’t walk back from," Ray wrote. "And then he said ‘F–k it.’"

Ray also claims that as federal investigators widened their probe into City Hall, Adams warned her that she was on their "radar." "You’re on a short list of people that have frequent contact with me," he allegedly told her, according to the book.

Adams previously praised the book, saying, "Writing this book wasn’t easy, but she wanted people to understand the work, the mission, and the human side behind the headlines. I respect her for that and I enjoyed reading it. I hope all will read the book."

The book came out shortly after Adams announced he was dropping out of the mayoral race.

Who will Adams endorse for mayor?

When asked who he would endorse for mayor, Adams said he would let the public know once he's made a determination.