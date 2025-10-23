Who is endorsing which NYC mayoral candidate?
NEW YORK - With New York City Mayor Eric Adams's recent endorsement of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, let's revisit exactly who is endorsing which mayoral candidate.
From left, Mayoral candidates Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani participate in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina
NYC mayoral endorsements
What we know:
There are three remaining candidates for the city's mayoral race: Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.
JUMP TO: Zohran Mamdani | Andrew Cuomo | Curtis Sliwa
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
Zohran Mamdani
Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani participates in the second New York City mayoral debate with Independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Co
Current and former government officials
- New York Governor Kathy Hochul
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Comptroller Brad Lander
- Attorney General Letitia James
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka
- Senator Chris Van Hollen
- New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
- Rep. Jerry Nadler
- Rep. Nydia Velasquez
- Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Unions and organizations
- 32BJ SEIU
- Citizen Action of New York
- DC37
- Hotel and Gaming Trades Council
- Local 802 AFM
- New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
- New York City Democratic Socialists of America
- New York Working Families Party
- New York State Nurses Association
- Staten Island Democratic Association
- Tenants PAC and New York State Tenant Bloc
- United Auto Workers Region 9A
- United Federation of Teachers
Andrew Cuomo
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Independent mayoral nominee, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. The candidates for New York City mayor are facing off in their first
Current and former government officials
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico Luis Dávila Pernas
- Sen. Jessica Ramos
- Rep. Adriano Espailat
- Rep Ritchie Torres
- Rep. Gregory Meeks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: New York Mayor Eric Adams poses with Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after Cuomo participated in the second debate for the upcoming mayoral election on Wednesday evening during the game between
Unions and organizations
- 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
- Citizens Union
- New York City Coalition of the International Union of the Operating Engineers
- New York City Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
- New York State Iron Workers District Council
- Staten Island Democratic Party
- The New York League of Conservation Voters
- Uniformed Firefighters Association and the Uniformed Firefighters Officers Association
Curtis Sliwa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks at a press event at City Hall on September 30, 2025, in New York City. After the current mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race, there is g
Current and former government officials
- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Former New York Governor George Pataki
- Representative Elise Stefanik
- Representative Mike Lawler
Curtis Sliwa, New York City mayoral candidate, prior to a mayoral debate in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Millions of dollars are pouring into the mayoral election with less than two weeks to go until New Yorkers go to the polls. Photogr
Unions and organizations
- Bronx County Republican Party
- Kings County Republican Party
- Manhattan Republican Party
- Queens County Republican Party
- Staten Island Republican Party
The Source: This article includes information from the candidates' campaign websites.