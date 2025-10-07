Cuomo says Mamdani doesn't have the experience to be NYC mayor

The Brief New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo sat down for an interview on Good Day New York to discuss why Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani shouldn't be mayor. Cuomo takes issue with Mamdani's lack of experience, pointing out that the Democratic nominee is a two-term assemblyman who has "passed three bills." His major focus, if elected, would be to add jobs back to the city and build more affordable housing, as well as add 5,000 police officers to New York City.



Former New York governor and current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has a lot to say about his running mates.

‘You need basic experience… to do this job’

Cuomo sat down for an interview with Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee on Good Day New York to discuss why Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani shouldn't be mayor.

"Democratic Socialists of America are not Democrats," Cuomo told the pair, referring to Mamdani's allegiance to the DSA. "I am a Democrat."

The former governor argues that Mamdani is "playing two different games" by identifying as a Democratic socialist while trying to appeal to the more moderate voters in the city.

But Cuomo also takes issue with Mamdani's lack of experience, pointing out that the Democratic nominee is a two-term assemblyman who has "passed three bills."

"This is not a job where you can do on-the-job training."

Important to note that Mamdani has passed four bills during his tenure.

Cuomo also believes that Mamdani's plan for the state to raise taxes on corporations is a "non-starter," going so far as to say it would "never happen."

When asked about his statement regarding the criticism Mamdani is currently facing for photos taken when he visited his native Uganda, Cuomo replied that there's a "duality" to the mayoral candidate.

According to the New York Post, Rebecca Kadaga – the woman Mamdani was photographed with – was a key proponent of a law making consensual homosexual relationships in Uganda punishable by life in prison.

Cuomo's policies

Menefee reminded Cuomo of his push for cashless bail in 2019 – said bail reform law ended cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, but kept bail in place for violent crimes like murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Judges can also set bail if they determine it’s necessary to ensure a defendant returns to court.

"The principle is very sound… you shouldn't be sent to Rikers just because you don't have the money to make bail." Cuomo goes on to say that he believes today's version of the law is acceptable.

Cuomo also still backs congestion pricing, but argues that this was the wrong time to implement it.

"We don't want to create an obstacle to encourage [people] to stay home," he explained, referring to employees who continue to work from home.

His major focus, if elected, would be to add jobs back to the city and build more affordable housing, as well as add 5,000 police officers to New York City "to take us back to full force."

Who's ahead? Polls in the NYC mayor's race

(Fox News Sept. 18-22) A new survey of New York City registered voters found Mamdani leading the race by 18 percentage points with 45% support. Cuomo followed with 27%, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 11% and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams with 8%.

