NYC election update: Mamdani photo controversy, Cuomo response

The Brief Zohran Mamdani is under fire for photos taken over the summer when he visited Uganda. According to the New York Post, Rebecca Kadaga was a key proponent of a law making consensual homosexual relationships in Uganda punishable by life in prison. Meanwhile, a new survey of New York City registered voters found Mamdani leading the race by 18 percentage points with 45% support.



New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism for photos taken over the summer when he visited his native Uganda.

The backstory:

Mamdani took the photos back in July with a top Ugandan official, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga. According to the New York Post, Kadaga was a key proponent of a law making consensual homosexual relationships in Uganda punishable by life in prison.

What they're saying:

Mamdani's spokeswoman tells the Post that he was waiting to board his plane back to New York City when Kadaga asked him to pose for the pictures.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 03: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech during a press briefing with Rep. Jerrold Nadler and other local representatives after White House decides to freeze $18 billion in New York infras Expand

"If he was aware she was the architect of this horrific attack on queer Ugandans, he would not have done so," Mamdani spokeswoman, Dora Pekec, said.

The other side:

In a statement, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, in part: "How does a self-proclaimed progressive candidate for mayor of New York City – the birthplace of Stonewall, the city that led the fight for equality – find himself beside one of the most notorious anti-LGBTQ figures on the planet. And how does he maintain dual citizenship in a country that criminalizes people simply for who they love?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: New York mayoral candidate, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Government officials joined family Expand

Cuomo continued: "Zohran Mamdani has shown one quality time and again: duplicity. And as we've learned, if he's smiling, he's lying."

When is Election Day in NYC? Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks at a press event at City Hall on September 30, 2025, in New York City. After the current mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race, there is g Expand

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NYC mayor's race

(Fox News Sept. 18-22) A new survey of New York City registered voters found Mamdani leading the race by 18 percentage points with 45% support. Cuomo followed with 27%, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 11% and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams with 8%.

NYC election news today

How to track election results

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, June 24.