Sen. Van Hollen endorses Mamdani, criticizes other Dems for failing to do so

Over the weekend, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City at a Democratic fundraiser in Iowa.

Van Hollen argued that the Democratic Party "is not going to fix itself" and said that one of the first steps in the party's redemption arc is Mamdani winning in November's election. He added that Democrats need to win upcoming races in Iowa, New Jersey and Virginia, as well.

"He (Mamdani) is focused on ensuring that people can afford to live in the place that they work. That should be our goal in New York City, Des Moines and every town and city in places across the United States," Van Hollen said.

The senator then accused Democrats who have failed to endorse Mamdani of partaking in "spineless politics."

"They need to get behind him, and get behind him now," he said, adding that "many Democratic members of the Senate and House representing New York…have stayed on the sidelines of the race."

Van Hollen's remarks were part of a broader criticism of the Democratic Party. He argued that generally, Democrats are too "cautious" and "rudderless" and said that they're drawn to "poll-washed and pundit-rinsed and donor-dried messages."

"What comes out of the wash is all bleached and blow-dried," he said. "That attitude will not win elections. We need to change. This moment demands leadership from all of us. People want to know what we stand for and what we’re willing to fight for."

Democrats mixed on Mamdani

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have so far declined to endorse Mamdani, the Democratic nominee who won the party's primary by a wide margin earlier this year.

In a guest essay published Sunday night in The New York Times, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul formally endorsed Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in NYC's mayor's race, however. This comes just one day after Van Hollen's comments were made public.

Mamdani's candidacy has served to demonstrate just how deep the divide between the typically younger, more progressive members of the party and the "old guard" has become.

What they're saying:

Some Democrats, like NY House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), called Mamdani's primary win "inspiring."

"Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city. Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won," the lawmaker, who is widely considered the face of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, wrote on X in July.

Prior to his winning, AOC had endorsed Mamdani. NY Attorney General Letitia James and city Comptroller Brad Lander endorsed him as well.

Other prominent Democrats, such as Sen. John Fetterman, who represents Pennsylvania, have rejected Mamdani's rise.

"Everything that I’ve read on him, I don’t really agree with virtually any of it, politically," Fetterman told Fox’s Chad Pergram earlier this year.

"I mean, so, he’s not even a Democrat, honestly," Fetterman said in an interview with Fox News of Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist.

President Donald Trump has even gotten involved in the NYC mayor's race. He, along with fellow Republicans, have been attempting to paint Mamdani in a negative light, incorrectly referring to him as a communist, for example.