Everything to know about Curtis Sliwa before NYC mayoral debate

The Brief Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa takes the stage tonight in the first of two New York City mayoral debates, hoping to stand out against Democrat Zohran Mamdani and Independent Andrew Cuomo. Known for his trademark red beret and crime-fighting roots as founder of the Guardian Angels, Sliwa asked his TikTok followers to decide whether he should wear the beret on stage. In an interview with FOX 5 NY ’ s Politics Unusual, Sliwa said that if elected mayor, he’d retire the beret for good, signaling a shift from activist to city leader.



While Democrats went neck and neck in the primaries, Sliwa once again coasted into the general election as the GOP’s one-man army, the same role he played in his 2021 run for mayor--though he still trails in the polls.

From left, Mayoral candidates Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani participate in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Expand

Known for his outspoken style and trademark red beret, the Guardian Angels founder is once again leaning on his crime-fighting image to connect with voters.

Will Sliwa wear red beret?

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa waits in the green room before participating in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, Pool)

Sliwa ultimately ditched his signature red beret, spotted in the green room without it just moments before taking the debate stage.

In a post on TikTok, Sliwa asked his followers to decide whether he should sport his signature look on stage. And in a recent interview with FOX 5 NY’s Politics Unusual, he said if he wins the race, he’d hang it up for good — symbolically trading in his activist uniform for a mayoral one.

"I think you should wear it when you come on the stage, when the debate starts you can remove it," one person wrote.

For Sliwa, tonight’s debate offers a rare opportunity to stand out in a city dominated by Democrats.

With Mamdani holding a commanding lead and Cuomo trying to regain political footing, Sliwa will need a standout performance to prove his law-and-order message still resonates with New Yorkers.

Curtis Sliwa in the polls

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Democrat Zohran Mamdani leading with 46% of likely voters. Independent Andrew Cuomo follows at 33%, and Sliwa trails with 15% support.

In Quinnipiac’s previous survey on Sept. 10, when Adams was still in the race, Mamdani had 45%, Cuomo 23%, Sliwa 15%, and Adams 12%.

Who is Curtis Sliwa?

What we know:

Sliwa is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels, the 1970s nonprofit known for its volunteer crime-fighting patrols and signature red berets.

He frames himself as the only candidate focused on quality of life, public safety and representing what he calls "the outer boroughs." He's also a staunch animal welfare advocate.

While he says his rivals chase headlines, Sliwa shrugs off political debates as empty "back and forth" theater, saying they ignore the real problems: crime, fare evasion, garbage and homeless shelters.

"Did they discuss congestion pricing or the fact that we lose $8M in fare evasion?" Sliwa said in a recent interview with Good Day New York. "Who knows more about crime in this city and dealing with quality of life issues?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, kisses his cat Gizmo, after voting on the Upper West Side on November 2, 2021 in New York City. Sliwa was told by Board of Election officials he could not vote with his pet Expand

Sliwa has received endorsements from all five of NYC’s Republican county parties, virtually placing him in a lane of his own for the upcoming primary race, according to to The City.

Local perspective:

Sliwa, a Canarsie native, is famously known for creating the "Magnificent 13," a civilian group formed in the 1970s to fight violence on the streets. The group eventually evolved into the Guardian Angels by 1979.

Unarmed but trained, members were required to study karate and understand the legal rules for citizens’ arrests before being deployed. Sliwa’s iconic red beret became a key part of the Guardian Angels’ uniform. He also built a decades-long radio career on WABC-AM, where he started in the 1990s, partly thanks to his early support of then Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Sliwa grew up in Brooklyn in a Catholic family of Polish and Italian descent. He was expelled from a Jesuit high school and, at just 15, made headlines for rescuing a family from a burning building, an early moment of recognition for his bravery. He was even invited to the White House to meet then President Richard Nixon, as a result.

Surviving a brutal attack

On June 19, 1992, Sliwa was kidnapped and shot by two gunmen after entering a stolen taxi in Manhattan. He escaped by leaping through the front window of the moving cab and required surgery for internal injuries and leg wounds.

Federal prosecutors charged John A. Gotti, son of mob boss John Gotti, with ordering the attack in retaliation for comments Sliwa made on his radio show. After three mistrials, the charges were dropped, but jurors believed Gotti was involved. Prosecutors chose not to retry him. Sliwa later announced plans to seek damages in civil court.

Recent arrests

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 27: Police arrest former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa at an anti-immigration protest held in front of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' residence in New York City, United States on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Ak Expand

In August 2023, Sliwa and four others were arrested at an anti-illegal immigration rally outside Gracie Mansion. They faced misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstruction, but the Manhattan DA declined to prosecute.

Curtis Sliwa’s platform: What he stands for

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate for New York City, attends a protest against the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside Gracie Mansion in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The New York mandate requires all municipal worke Expand

Public safety and policing

Sliwa wants to restore NYPD budget cuts, hire 7,000 officers citywide and deploy 500 undercover cops in the subways. He also supports bringing back qualified immunity and funding police by forcing institutions like MSG, NYU and Columbia to pay their share in property taxes.

Crime and quality of life

He calls for repealing the "City of Yes" zoning plan and blocking lithium-ion battery warehouses from being built in the outer boroughs. He also wants a cap on homeless and migrant shelters, saying: "Manage the ones you have."

Animal welfare

Sliwa created a separate "Protect Animals" ballot line and vows to crack down on animal abuse. "If you can’t vote for me as a Republican," he says, "you can vote for me on the Protect Animals line."

Housing and property rights

Sliwa wants to repeal 42-1A, which he says hurts small landlords. Sliwa also supports discretionary funding and says he’ll meet with every City Council member to hear district-specific concerns.

Outer Borough focus

Sliwa brands himself as "the outer borough mayor," saying Manhattan gets too much attention. With 46 years leading the Guardian Angels, he believes he’s uniquely equipped to tackle crime and restore order citywide.

Does Sliwa support Trump?

Curtis, at times, agrees with President Trump and at times, disagrees, and has consistently stated this throughout the years. In 2020, he did not vote for Trump; he voted for an Independent candidate. In 2024, he voted for Trump, according to his media director.

In an interview with Good Day Sliwa said he wasn't "the Trump pick."