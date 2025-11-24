Over 70k people applied to be part of Mamdani's administration

The Brief Over 400 people are set to join 17 different transition advisory committees, according to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. Two of the committees are new, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay: Worker justice and community organizing. Mamdani's administration reports that over 70,000 people applied to be part of the future mayor's team.



Mamdani's transition team

What we know:

Mamdani made the announcement regarding his transition team earlier today, Nov. 24.

The complete list of transition advisory committees can be read below:

Arts and culture Community organizing Community safety Criminal legal system Economic development and workforce development Emergency response Government operations Health Housing Immigrant justice Legal affairs Small businesses and MWBE Social services Transportation, climate and infrastructure Technology Worker justice Youth and education

The role of the advisory committees is to, of course, advise Mamdani's administration on policy for each city agency.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Zohran Mamdani is seen on November 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Mamdani's administration reports that over 70,000 people applied to be part of the future mayor's team.