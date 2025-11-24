Over 70k people applied to be part of Mamdani's administration
NEW YORK - Over 400 people are set to join 17 different transition advisory committees, according to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
Mamdani's transition team
What we know:
Mamdani made the announcement regarding his transition team earlier today, Nov. 24.
The complete list of transition advisory committees can be read below:
- Arts and culture
- Community organizing
- Community safety
- Criminal legal system
- Economic development and workforce development
- Emergency response
- Government operations
- Health
- Housing
- Immigrant justice
- Legal affairs
- Small businesses and MWBE
- Social services
- Transportation, climate and infrastructure
- Technology
- Worker justice
- Youth and education
Two of the committees are new, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay: Worker justice and community organizing.
The role of the advisory committees is to, of course, advise Mamdani's administration on policy for each city agency.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Zohran Mamdani is seen on November 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Mamdani's administration reports that over 70,000 people applied to be part of the future mayor's team.
The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.