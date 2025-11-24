Expand / Collapse search

Over 70k people applied to be part of Mamdani's administration

Published  November 24, 2025 7:38pm EST
Zohran Mamdani
Mamdani selects more people to serve on his transition team

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks down New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's latest announcement regarding his transition team.

The Brief

    • Over 400 people are set to join 17 different transition advisory committees, according to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
    • Two of the committees are new, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay: Worker justice and community organizing.
    • Mamdani's administration reports that over 70,000 people applied to be part of the future mayor's team.

NEW YORK - Over 400 people are set to join 17 different transition advisory committees, according to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani's transition team

What we know:

Mamdani made the announcement regarding his transition team earlier today, Nov. 24.

The complete list of transition advisory committees can be read below:

  1. Arts and culture
  2. Community organizing
  3. Community safety
  4. Criminal legal system
  5. Economic development and workforce development
  6. Emergency response
  7. Government operations
  8. Health
  9. Housing
  10. Immigrant justice
  11. Legal affairs
  12. Small businesses and MWBE
  13. Social services
  14. Transportation, climate and infrastructure
  15. Technology
  16. Worker justice
  17. Youth and education

Two of the committees are new, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay: Worker justice and community organizing.

The role of the advisory committees is to, of course, advise Mamdani's administration on policy for each city agency.

Mamdani's administration reports that over 70,000 people applied to be part of the future mayor's team.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

