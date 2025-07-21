AOC's Bronx campaign office vandalized

The Brief Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign office was vandalized in red paint with a sign that accuses her of funding the genocide in Gaza. The incident occurred in Westchester Square in the Bronx. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY's campaign office in Westchester Square was vandalized early this morning.

Police say they received a call at around 12:40 a.m. about criminal mischief on Herschell Street in the Bronx. The front of the congresswoman's campaign office was splattered with red paint with a sign that read, "AOC Funds Genocide in Gaza," according to the NYPD.

Press conference ‘security risk’

According to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not attend her 10:30 a.m. press conference today in Jackson Heights, Queens, due to a security risk.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-NY, who was present at the press conference, condemned the vandalism.

"That's something that we have seen more and more of," Rep. Meng said. "And yes, people have their First Amendment right to voice their disapproval, but to vandalize and to make people feel unsafe is not okay."

There are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes after AOC's vote against an amendment striking funding for Israeli Cooperative Programs.

What did the amendment propose?

The amendment H.Amdt.55 to H.R.4016, proposed by Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sought to cut $500 million in US military aid for Israel's missile defense systems in order to combat the almost $37 trillion debt of the United States, according to her House floor remarks.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, along with the majority of the House, voted against this amendment last Friday.

AOC defended her vote on X, saying the amendment will cut off defensive funding, but not offensive aid to Israel.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it," she said. "What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue."