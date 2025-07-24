Adams, officials respond to Dept. of Justice lawsuit over NYC's sanctuary city laws

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against New York City, its mayor and several other officials to challenge the city's sanctuary city laws. The lawsuit alleges that New York City's sanctuary policies "have allowed dangerous criminals to… commit heinous crimes within the community." Some of the New York City officials being sued by the Department of Justice include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the New York Police Department.



Dept. of Justice sues NYC

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges that New York City's sanctuary policies "have allowed dangerous criminals to… commit heinous crimes within the community" and argues that the policies are "unconstitutional."

The Justice Department says that these sanctuary laws have made it more challenging for federal immigration officers to carry out their duties and have put ICE officers at considerable risk of physical danger.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on the lawsuit in a post on X.

"New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies," Bondi said in the Department of Justice's press release.

The case has been filed in the Eastern District of New York. The lawsuit in its entirety can be read below:

Some of the New York City officials being sued by the Department of Justice include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the New York Police Department.

Adams, other officials respond

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in response to the lawsuit: "The job of a mayor is to protect the safety of every single person in their city… That’s why the mayor supports the essence of the local laws put in place by the City Council — but he has also been clear they go too far when it comes to dealing with those violent criminals on our streets and has urged the Council to reexamine them to ensure we can effectively work with the federal government to make our city safer. So far, the Council has refused. We will review the lawsuit."

A spokesperson for the New York City Council said, "This lawsuit is under review by the City's Law Department. Pam Bondi may want to distract from reality, but the facts are clear: the evidence consistently shows that cities with sanctuary laws are safer than those without them."

Civil Rights and Immigration Lead Organizer of Make the Road New York Luba Cortés issued a statement, saying "Our sanctuary laws… are legal, and they help protect all New Yorkers… In the face of Trump’s callous and dangerous mass deportation agenda, New York must uphold and defend its sanctuary laws. We will defend them in the courts and the streets."

The backstory:

Border czar Tom Homan threatened to "flood" sanctuary cities, including New York City, with ICE agents only days ago after a Border Patrol officer was shot during a botched robbery. Two Dominican nationals, who are in the country illegally, were arrested in the attack.

Both Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have recently criticized the New York City Council for blocking an executive order that would allow ICE to reopen an office on Rikers Island. The pair also came after Mayor Adams for failing to do more regarding immigration policies in the city.

"Sanctuary cities are now our priority," Homan said.